Home Healthcare Market Share, Key Players, Segmentation Development and Forecast by 2030 | Says Reportocean Research

The global home healthcare market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023.

The global home healthcare market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Global Home Healthcare Market Research Report, by Product (Therapeutic products, Other), Service (Skilled Nursing Services, Respiratory Therapy Service, Other), Software (Clinical Management System, Telehealth Solution, Other) – Global Forecast Till 2023

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Market Analysis

Home healthcare is an expanding practical choice being favored by patients inferable from increasing healthcare costs and the thriving geriatric populace. Home healthcare services provide one with different services including physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and skilled nursing. The digitization of information has made it less complex for the patients to contact doctors and physicians and gain a precise diagnosis from their home. The global home healthcare market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Various technical and scientific advances in healthcare and other diagnosis devices along with several other government initiatives are encouraging the home healthcare system to fuel the market demand in the upcoming years. This type of home healthcare system has made it very easier for the senior or aged and bedridden patients to get in touch with their physicians and recuperate normally.

Market Segmentation

The global home healthcare market is divided on the basis of its product, software, service, and regional demand. Based on its product, the market is segmented into the screening, therapeutic and testing, and monitoring products. On the basis of its software, the global market is bifurcated into agency software, telehealth solution, hospice solutions, and clinical management systems. Based on its services, the market is classified into unskilled care services, skilled nursing services, respiratory therapy services, infusion therapy services, rehabilitation therapy services, and pregnancy care services.

Regional Analysis

The global home healthcare market is divided into four major global regions including Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Major Players

The major players in the home healthcare market include brands like Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), A&D Company (Japan), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Abbott (U.S.), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Becton Dickinson Company (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Omron Corporation (Japan), LG Electronics (South Korea), Medtronic PLC (U.S.), Kinnser Software (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), Apple (U.S.), and others.

