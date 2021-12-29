Avascular Necrosis Market 2021 Development Analysis, Strategic Outlook, Growth Rate and Forecast to 2030 | Says Report ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on avascular necrosis market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Introduction

Avascular necrosis is the death of the bone tissue due to a lack of blood supply and is also known as osteonecrosis. Avascular necrosis can lead to tiny breaks in the bone, and this eventually leads to the collapsing of bones. This condition is most common in individuals between the ages of 30 and 50. In recent years, the occurrences of avascular necrosis have increased as a result of which the demand for therapeutic surgeries has also increased.

This leads to an increase in market growth. The prevalence of avascular necrosis has increased in recent years. The condition also accompanies diseases such as cancer which would have a similar medical condition. According to a study published in the Journal of the Korean Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons in 2016, the prevalence of bisphosphonate-related necrosis was estimated to be about 2.6% in 2013. The growing cases of bisphosphonate-related necrosis have spurred the growth of the market.

The global avascular necrosis market is expected to reach a market value of USD 1087.1 million by 2024 from USD 699.6 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.58% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2024. In 2016, the Americas held the highest share of the market at 36.4%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 26.7% and 24.9%, respectively. The increasing burden of bone disorder in different parts of the world is expected to increase the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global avascular necrosis market is segmented into type, site, diagnosis, treatment, end-user, and region.

The global avascular necrosis market, by type, is segmented into non-trauma related avascular necrosis and trauma-related avascular necrosis.

The global avascular necrosis market, by site, is segmented into hip bone, knee, shoulders, and others.

The global avascular necrosis market, by diagnosis, is segmented into biopsy and imaging.

The global avascular necrosis market, by treatment, is segmented into electrical stimulation, gene therapy, surgery, and medication.

By distribution channel, the global avascular necrosis market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Key Players

Bayer Healthcare AG, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Pfizer Inc, Merck KGaA, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Aurobindo Pharma, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Wright Medical Group N.V., Grifols SA, Smith & Nephew, and Ethicon Inc.

Study objectives

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global avascular necrosis market

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influence the global avascular necrosis market

> To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global avascular necrosis market

Target Audience

> Avascular Necrosis Manufacturers

> Supplier and Distributors

> Pharmaceutical Companies

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

> Potential Investors

> Raw Material Suppliers

Key Findings

> The global avascular necrosis market is expected to reach USD 1087.1 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.58 % from 2018 to 2024

> On the basis of type, avascular necrosis accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 6.20% in 2017

> The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global avascular necrosis market at a CAGR of 6.32% by 2024.

> Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 6.90% by 2024

Regional Analysis

> Americas

o North America

? US

? Canada

o South America

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

