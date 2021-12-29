Nutraceutical excipients Market Growth, Key Manufacturers and Industry Demand Analysis to 2030 | Says Report ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on nutraceutical excipients market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global nutraceutical excipients market accounted for USD 3,104.96 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.60% over the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Introduction

Nutraceutical excipients are inactive substances formulated alongside the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API), for bulking-up formulations that contain potent active ingredients. These excipients are used in pharmaceutical-grade and standardized dietary supplements. The robust increase in medical cost has a huge impact on the nutraceutical excipient market. The rising medical cost is a result of rising adoption of new technologies and treatments, overuse of procedures and tests, and lack of transparency and information on prices and quality of medical services that are provided. For instance, in 2016, the US health care spending increased by 4.3%, reaching USD 3.3 trillion and USD 10,348 per person.

The growth of the nutraceutical excipients market is attributed to the growing demand for nutraceutical products and rising healthcare cost. Nutraceutical is a fortified food product that plays a significant role in modifying and maintaining normal biological functions of the human body. Various types of nutraceutical products present in the market are dietary supplements, prebiotics, probiotics, antioxidants, and others.

According to a study published in the International Journal of Preventive Medicine in 2014, nutraceuticals in the form of vitamins, antioxidants, dietary fibers, minerals, and n?3 PUFAs in amalgamation with physical exercises were reported to prevent and treat Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD). Such growth in the nutraceutical industry is estimated to lead to a parallel growth of the nutraceutical excipients market. Moreover, rising healthcare cost and increasing demand for nutraceutical products are driving the growth of the market. However, stringent regulations are likely to hamper the growth of the market.

The global nutraceutical excipients market is segmented on the basis of function, type, form, application, and region.

On the basis of function, the global nutraceutical excipients market is segmented into fillers, diluents, and bulking agents, binders, disintegrants, sweeteners, coating agents, lubricants, and colors and flavors. On the basis of form, the market is segmented into dry and liquid. The market by application is segmented into probiotics and prebiotics, proteins and amino acids, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins and minerals. On the basis of type, the market is majorly segmented into artificial and natural/organic.

Key Players

Cargill Corporation (US), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Associated British Foods plc (UK), Kerry Group (Republic of Ireland), Roquette Freres SA (France), JRS PHARMA (Germany), Innophos, Inc. (US), DowDuPont, Inc. (US), Sensient Technology Corporation(US), and Hilmar Ingredients (US), and others.

Study objectives

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global nutraceutical excipient market

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on function, form, application, and type, for the global nutraceutical excipient market

> To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors, technology trends, and market trends that influence the global nutraceutical excipient market

Target Audience

> Medical Devices Companies

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Government Research Institutes

> Academic Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

> The global nutraceutical excipients market is expected to reach USD 4,818.70 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.60% from 2017 to 2023

> On the basis of function, the fillers, diluents, and bulking agent segment is expected to command the largest market share of 45.7% over the review period and is also expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.34% during the forecast period, 2017 to 2023

> On the basis of form, the dry segment is expected to command the largest market share of 55.4% over the review period, and the liquid segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.92% during the forecast period, 2017 to 2023

> On the basis of application, the probiotics and prebiotics segment is expected to command the largest market share of 47.5% over the review period, and vitamins and minerals are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.92% during the forecast period, 2017 to 2023

> The Americas hold the largest share of the global nutraceutical excipients market which is expected to reach USD 1792.03 million by 2023

> Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 8.17% from 2017 to 2023

Regional Analysis

> Americas

o North America

? US

? Canada

o South America

> Europe

o Western Europe

? Germany

? France

? UK

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of the Western Europe

o Eastern Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

