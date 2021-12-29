Topical Pain Relief Market Analysis, Industry Size, Business Development, Share, End User Analysis, Development, Trend, Business Opportunity, Future Growth, Forecast To 2030

Topical Pain Relief Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider topical pain relief market , and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, topical pain relief market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global topical pain relief market was valued at $8,864.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $12,219.7 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2027.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Topical pain relief market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Pain treatment involves usage of common analgesics or painkillers to reduce and treat body pain. Whenever, these analgesics are applied directly to the skin they are known as topical pain relief medications. These include topical administration of drugs such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, anesthetics, capsaicin, tricyclic antidepressants, ketamine, clonidine, opioids, and cannabinoids. Topical pain relief medications exert peripheral effects near the site of application and minimize the pain.

Topical formulations used for pain relief include creams, ointments, gels, and newly developed drug-delivery systems, usually transdermal patches. They are mostly available as over-the-counter (OTC) products while some are available through prescription only.

Increase in prevalence of arthritis is the major factor that contributes toward the growth of the topical pain relief market. Moreover, other factors that fuel the market growth include surge in geriatric population, lesser side effects caused due to use of topical analgesics as compared to oral pain relief, wide availability of topical pain-relieving drugs, and high demand for topical pain relief by sports players.

However, topical pain relief medications can cause irritated skin and they have a strong odor or unpleasant smell that impede the market growth. Conversely, development of online platform for the topical therapeutics and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

The global topical pain relief market is segmented into therapeutic class, type, formulation, distribution channel, and region. By therapeutic class, the market is bifurcated into non-opioids and opioids. The non-opioids segment is further divided into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), methyl salicylate, capsaicin, lidocaine, and other non-opioids. The opioids segment is further bifurcated into buprenorphine and fentanyl.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study presents an in-depth analysis of the global topical pain relief market along with the current trends and future estimations from 2019 to 2027 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and recognition of the key players that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided in the report.

– Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– AdvaCare Pharma

– GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

– Johnson & Johnson

– Nestle S.A.

– Novartis AG

– Pfizer Inc.

– Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

– Sanofi S.A.

– Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

– Topical BioMedics, Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Therapeutic Class

– Non-opioids

o Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAIDS)

o Methyl Salicylate

o Capsaicin

o Lidocaine

o Other Non-opioids

– Opioids

o Buprenorphine

o Fentanyl

By Formulation

– Cream

– Gel

– Spray

– Patch

– Others

By Type

– Prescription Pain Relief

– Over-the-counter (OTC) Pain Relief

By Distribution Channel

– Pharmacy & Drug Store

– e-Commerce

– Retail & Grocery Store

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

