Global Education Technology and Smart Classroom Market sales are projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16% during the projected period from 2022 to 2030|$ 378.5 billion.

Global education technology and smart classroom market sales are projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16% during the projected period from 2021 to 2030, reaching US $ 378.5 billion by 2030. The global market size in 2020 is US $ 85.89 billion.

Educational technology includes the use of scientific knowledge and learning to improve education and training. Smart classrooms offer a variety of teaching methods and technologies. An efficient and effective integrated, technology-enabled classroom. Smart classrooms use technology and educational equipment to enhance teaching and support learning.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report : –https://www.panoramadatainsights.jp/request-sample/ed-tech-and-smart-classroom-market

Factors that influence market growth

Market drivers- Rapid progress in digitalization and e-learning solutions in the education industry Is driving the global education technology and smart classroom market.

Market growth Increasing public-private joint efforts to promote online education around the world. Many from leading educational institutions Online courses are driving global education technology and smart classroom market growth.

Market threats- increasing cybercrime is driving global growth in education technology and smart classrooms due to privacy and security concerns. May slow down.

Market Opportunities- Adoption of smart technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is expected to bring significant growth opportunities to the global education technology and smart classroom markets.

COVID -19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the global market. Traditional learning institutions have moved online after more than a dozen countries have declared closures to prevent the spread of deadly viruses. This pandemic has made digital education the only effective tool for many schools. Turned to educational technology. In this way, educational technology and smart classrooms became widespread as an alternative to traditional education and expanded the market for educational technology and smart classrooms.

Regional analysis

The global market in 2020 is expected to be overwhelmingly North America, with the largest revenue share during the forecast period. The boom in online education and the increased use of digital technology in educational institutions.

The Asia-Pacific region recorded the highest global market share in 2020. During the forecast period, the demand for smart classrooms and educational technology products in the region was a sophisticated learning method. Greater growth due to the widespread adoption of educational technology solutions to see the benefits.

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report : – https://www.panoramadatainsights.jp/request-sample/ed-tech-and-smart-classroom-market

List of major profiling companies in the global market for educational technology and smart classrooms

• 2U, Incorporated

• Anthology Incorporated

• Apple Incorporated

• Blackboard Incorporated

• Cisco Systems Incorporated

• Cornerstone Group

• D2L Corporation

• Dell EMC Corporation

• Discovery, Incorporated

• Fujitsu Limited

• Google LLC

• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

• Instructure Incorporated

• Lenovo Group Limited

• Microsoft Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Promethean World Limited

• SAP SE

• Smart Technologies ULC

• Workday Incorporated

• Other Prominent Players

Segmental Analysis

The global market for education technology and smart classrooms focuses on hardware, education systems, technology, end-use, and geography.

Hardware-based segmentation

• Interactive projector

• Interactive display

• others



Segmentation based on the education system

• Learning management system

• Student information system

• Class evaluation system

• Class cooperation system

• Classroom management system

• Document management system

• Student support system

• Talent management system



Technology-based segmentation

• Gamification

• Analytics

• Enterprise resource planning

• Security

• Advanced technology



End-use based segmentation

• kindergarten

• K-12

• Higher education

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report : – https://www.panoramadatainsights.jp/request-sample/ed-tech-and-smart-classroom-market

By region,

North America

• America

• Canada

• Mexico



Europe

western Europe

• England

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Other Western European countries



Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Other Eastern European countries



Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia / New Zealand

• Association of Southeast Asian Nations

• Other Asia Pacific regions



Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Other Middle East / Africa regions



South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Other South American regions



[Free sample]

You can apply for a free sample of this report here : – https://www.panoramadatainsights.jp/request-sample/ed-tech-and-smart-classroom-market

[Panorama Data Insight Company Profile]

We are a team of experts with decades of experience. We are determined to help connect with the ever-evolving landscape of information, knowledge and wisdom. Panorama Data Insights always aims to provide unique and effective insights and best-in-class research services through qualitative and quantitative analysis in a wide range of areas of interest. Our analysts, consultants and associates are experts in their respective fields and enhance the ethics of our core work with our extensive research and analysis capabilities. Our researchers dig deep into the past, present and future to provide statistical research, market research reports, analytical insights and what we can think of for almost every of our valued entrepreneurial customers and public institutions. I will do it. Generate predictions of future scenarios related to your area.

CONTACT US

ADDRESS :- 1st floor of Nihonbashi Daiei Building, 1-2-6 Nihonbashi Muromachi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 103-0022

EMAIL :- sales@panoramadatainsights.jp

TELEPHONE :- +81-3 4565 5232