U.S. Portable Ventilator Market 2021 | Global Industry Analysis by Future Scope, Revenue Growth Development, Leading Countries Analysis, Regional Analysis with Top Countries Forecast to 2030

U.S. Portable Ventilator Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

The U.S. portable ventilator market was valued at $106.20 million in 2019 and is estimated to reach $160.98 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2027.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years.

Portable ventilators are used to provide oxygen to patients while commuting. The factors that drive the market are increasing breathing issues and respiratory problems among the growing population. Additionally, increasing smoking population is another factor for the growth in demand for portable ventilators.

The intervention of technology in the healthcare sector has improved the operational conduct and has provided the patients with intensive care solutions.

It is a form of breathing assistance in which a patient is connected to a machine through an endotracheal tube directly applied to the airway or non-invasive (NIV) mask. It is also employed as a diagnostic tool to measure static compliance of airway resistance and irregular functioning of respiratory system.

Increase in incidences of chronic respiratory diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, bronchitis, and other lung disorders, and rise in number of accidental emergencies lead to substantial requirements of portable ventilators. In addition, growth in geriatric population prone to respiratory emergencies is one of the key drivers of the market. Moreover, technological innovations in respiratory care devices, namely, non-invasive ventilation technology and portable ventilators, further supplement the market growth. Rise in preference of portable and home care ventilations for long-term ventilated patients is expected to be another major factor influencing the market growth.

On the contrary, injuries associated with invasive mechanical ventilation such as pneumonia, lung injury, and barotrauma and high cost of portable ventilators are the prime factors that restrict the market growth.The U.S. portable ventilators market is segmented on the basis of age group, interface, mode, and end user. On the basis of mode, it is classified into pressure-mode ventilation, volume-mode ventilation, and others.

On the basis of interface, the market is divided into invasive ventilation and non-invasive ventilation. Invasive ventilators are specifically designed for critically ill patients suffering from respiratory failure, congestive cardiac failure, and for newborns. The Invasive ventilators segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace as these ventilators are convenient for patients, have less side effects, and faster recovery.

On the basis of age group, the market is categorized into pediatric & neonatal, adult and geriatric. By end user, it is segmented into hospital and clinic, home care, and ambulatory care centers.

The key players operating in the U.S. portable ventilator market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Drgerwerk AG and CO., Becton, Dickinson And Company, Getinge AB, Resmed Inc., Percussionaire Corp., Smiths Group Plc., Hamilton Medical, Medtronic Plc. and Zoll Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which assists in identifying prevailing market opportunities.

– An in-depth analysis of various regions is likely to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to the stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the portable ventilator market are provided.

– A deep-dive analysis of the U.S. provides insights that would allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Mode

o Pressure mode ventilation

o Volume mode ventilation

o Others

By Interface

o Invasive ventilator

o Non-invasive ventilator

By Age Group

Pediatric & neonatal

o Adult

o Geriatric

– By End User

o Hospital and clinic

o Ambulatory care centers

o Home care

Waste Management Service Market

