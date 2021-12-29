Pharmaceutical Packaging Market 2021 Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Industry Outlook, Business Growth, Report Latest Research, | by Report ocean

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider pharmaceutical packaging market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, pharmaceutical packaging market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global pharmaceutical packaging market accounted for $ 88,880 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $ 144,233 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

Pharmaceutical packaging is a packaging process for pharmaceutical preparations. It is done to protect medicines from environmental changes and to maintain the physical & chemical stability of the products (drugs & biological). Further, pharmaceutical packaging helps ensure the safety of medicines during transit, distribution, and storage of packaged products. The pharmaceutical industry is growing rapidly; thus, positively impacting the growth of the pharmaceutical packaging market. Furthermore, the demand for pharmaceutical packaging is expected to grow, owing to more and more companies rely more on packaging, labeling, and media to protect and promote their products.

The market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to advanced manufacturing processes to develop sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions, increase in product innovations and merger & acquisition to support new demands. In addition, serialized tracking & tracing of drugs, emerging generic drug market, rapidly growing drug delivery market, increase in R&D activities and use of innovative packaging is driving the growth of the pharmaceutical packaging market

However, price volatility of raw materials, stringent government regulations and standard can also restrain growth of the pharmaceutical packaging market.

On the contrary, advancement in the biotechnology sector results in the introduction of new parenteral therapies, increase in demand for innovative packaging products, growth in use of the smart packaging for patient engagement & identification such as ActiveGuard Connect packaging and smart and ultra-thin ICS packaging. In addition, increase in patient-oriented medicines including biologics is expected to uplift the market growth of the pharmaceutical packaging market during the forecast period.

List of key players profiled in the report

– Amcor Ltd

– Aptar Group, Inc.

– Catalent Inc.

– CCL Industries Inc.

– Becton, Dickinson and Company

– Gerresheimer AG

– West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

– Nipro Corporation

– Berry Global Group, Inc.

– SCHOTT Pharmaceutical Packaging

– Huhtamaki PPL Ltd

– SGD Pharma India Ltd

– Uflex Limited

Key market segments

The global pharmaceutical packaging market segmentation is illustrated as follows:

By Product

– Plastic Bottle

– Parenteral Container

– Blister packing

– Specialty Bags

– Closures

– Labels

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– South Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– Rest of LAMEA

