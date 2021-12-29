Medical Device Security Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape | by Report ocean

Medical Device Security Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Medical Device Security Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis Medical Device Security Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Medical device security is a type of security system which prevents hackers and another unauthorized user from gaining access to critical medical devices and the data generated by the medical devices. In addition, various hospitals and other healthcare organizations are using connected medical devices, which help healthcare providers to monitor and treat patients more effectively.

Thus, to prevent this device from various ransomware and cyberattacks, organizations are using medical device security tools, which positively impact the growth of the market. Furthermore, medical device security system provides various benefits, which include customized security to each device, integrated security system in each device, secure communication channel between two devices, and others.

The key factors that drive the growth of the global medical device security market include growth in demand for connected medical devices in the healthcare sector and increase in cyberattacks on connected medical devices. In addition, surge in adoption of IoT based medical devices in the healthcare sector positively impacts the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness regarding the medical security devices among the emerging countries and limited healthcare security budgets are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in adoption of cloud-based medical device security across the globe is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global market during the forecast period.

The global medical device security market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, security type, device type, end user, and region. In terms of component, the market is fragmented into solution and services. On the basis of deployment model, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud.

Depending on security type, it is classified into endpoint security, network security, application security, cloud security and other. On the basis of device type, it is categorized into stationery medical devices, internally embedded medical devices and external medical devices & consumer wearable. According to end user, it is classified into healthcare institutions, medical device manufacturers, and others.

The key players operating in the global medical device security market include Cisco Systems, Inc., CA Technologies, Check Point Software Technologies, DXC Technology, Fortinet Inc., IBM Corporation, McAfee, LLC, Palo Alto Networks, Sophos Ltd, and Symantec Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their foothold in the industry.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Key Market Segments

By Component

– Solution

o Identity & Access Management (IAM)

o Antivirus/Antimalware

o Encryption

o Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

o Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

o Disaster Recovery

o Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)

o Other Solutions

– Service

o Implementation & integration service

o Consulting service

o Support & maintenance service

By Deployment Model

– On-Premise

– Cloud

By Security Type

– Endpoint Security

– Network Security

– Application Security

– Cloud Security

– Other

By Device Type

– Stationery Medical Devices

– Internally Embedded Medical Devices

– External Medical Devices & Consumer Wearable

By End User

– Healthcare Institutions

– Medical Device Manufacturers

– Others.

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

