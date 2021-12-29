Veterinary imaging Market 2021 Research Analysis on Competitive landscape and Key Vendors, Forecast by 2030 | Says Report ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on veterinary imaging market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global market for veterinary imaging is estimated to reach USD 1858.36 million by 2023, from USD 1247.61 million in 2017. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.90%, during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19178

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Introduction

Veterinary imaging instruments are used for the diagnosis of chronic diseases and getting medical images of animals. Notably, the increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases, significant rise in pet insurance purchases, and increased number of veterinary practitioners are promoting the growth of the veterinary imaging market globally.

Owing to the rising human population, the demand for meat and dairy products is also escalating, which leads to the rapid transformation in livestock systems. On considering the historical data, it is found that in 2010, the World Bank estimated that zoonotic diseases had cost global economies more than USD 20 million in direct costs and USD 200 million in indirect costs.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19178

In the recent years, various government and private associations are working to control zoonotic diseases. For instance, in 2014, six associations, namely, the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC), the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), the Department for International Development (DFID), the Economic and Social Sciences Research Council (ESRC), the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL), and the Medical Research Council (MRC) joined to introduce a new Zoonoses and Emerging Livestock Systems (ZELS) research program. The programme includes USD 27.90 million investment from ZELS partners, and 11 projects involving 19 UK institutions and over 30 overseas institutions.

On the other hand, certain factors are restraining the growth of the market such as high procedure cost and lack of skilled veterinarians.

The global market for veterinary imaging is estimated to reach USD 1858.36 million by 2023, from USD 1247.61 million in 2017. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.90%, during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into veterinary imaging instruments, veterinary imaging reagents, and veterinary imaging software. By product type, veterinary imaging instruments held the maximum market share of the global veterinary imaging market share in 2017.

On the basis of animal type, the global veterinary imaging market is segmented into small companion animals, large animals, and others. By animal type, the small companion animal segment accounted for the highest market share in 2017.

The therapeutic areas for the global veterinary imaging market are segmented into orthopedics and traumatology, cardiology, neurology, oncology and others, where the orthopedics and traumatology segments accounted for the largest share of the veterinary imaging market share in 2017.

On the basis of end-user, the global veterinary imaging testing market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, academic institutes, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment held the largest segment of the market in 2017.

Ask for Discount –https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19178

Key Players

The key players for the veterinary imaging market are BCF Technology Ltd, Esaote SpA, Medical Imaging / IMCO, Inc, Diagnostic Imaging System, Inc, Merry X-Ray, Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd, Carestream Health, General Electric Canon Inc., Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Heska Corporation, Idexx Laboratories Inc., and others.

Study Objectives

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influence the global veterinary imaging market

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Industries

> Potential Investors

> Medical Research Institutes

> Key Executive (CEO and COO) and Strategy Growth Manager

> Research Companies

Key Findings

> The major market players in the global veterinary imaging market are Fujifilm Holding, Corporation, Heska Corporation, Idexx Laboratory Inc, and Canon Inc.

> Fujifilm Holding Corporation accounted for more than a 9.9% share of the global veterinary imaging market

> Based on product type, veterinary imaging instruments commanded the largest market share in 2017 and was valued at USD 708.81 million in 2017

> Based on animal type, the small companion animal segment commanded the largest market share in 2017 and was valued at USD 565.85 million in 2017

> Based on therapeutics areas, the orthopedics and traumatology segment commanded the largest market share in 2017 and was valued at USD 520.72 million in 2017

> Based on end-user, the hospitals and clinics segment commanded the largest market share in 2017 and was valued at USD 917.16 million in 2017

> On the basis of region, the Americas is expected to account for the largest share in the global veterinary imaging market, at a CAGR of 7.37% during the forecast period.

Request Full Report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19178

The report also covers the regional analysis.

Americas

> North America

o US

o Canada

> South America

Europe

> Western Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

> Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

> United Arab Emirates

> Saudi Arabia

> Oman

> Kuwait

> Qatar

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19178

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19178

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/