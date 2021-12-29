Product Information Management Market 2021 to Showing Impressive Growth by | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis | by Report Ocean t

Product Information Management Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Product Information Management Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Product Information Management Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Product information management (PIM) refers to the process of handling all the data, content, and other material that you need to market and sell products. PIM also ensures that quality data is created for internal use and multichannel distribution.

PIM improves cross-functional collaboration, streamlines critical workflows, and enables customer/sales opportunities to surface that otherwise would have been hidden by disconnected, poor-quality product data.Growth in demand for product information management software from thriving eCommerce industry, increase in need to boost team productivity, and rise in need for product data curation & management are some of the major factors that drive the global product information management market growth. However, lack of skilled IT staff and data security issues are anticipated to restrict the market growth.

In contrast, incorporation of advanced technologies such as AI & ML in PIM software to improve the product information management are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the expansion of the global product information management market during the analysis period.

The global product information management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is divided into software and services. The software segment is further sub categorized into single domain PIM and multi domain PIM. Depending on deployment, it is categorized into on-premise and cloud.

According to enterprise size, the product information management market is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. As per industry vertical, it is fragmented into BFSI, retail, manufacturing, IT & telecom, transportation & logistics, media & entertainment, and others.

The key players operating in the global product information management market analysis are Oracle, SAP SE, IBM, Akeneo, Informatica LLC, Pimcore, Salsify, Riversand, Stibo Systems., and Inriver.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global product information management market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global product information management market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

– Software

o Multi domain PIM

o Single domain PIM

– Services

By Deployment

– On-premise

– Cloud

By Enterprise Size

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– Retail

– Manufacturing

– Telecom and IT

– Transportation and Logistics

– Media and Entertainment

– Other

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Indiao Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit

