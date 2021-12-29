3D cell culture Market 2021 SWOT Study, Sales Analysis, Technological Innovations and Competitive Landscape to 2030 | Says Report ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on 3D cell culture market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global 3D cell culture market accounted for USD 725.15 million in 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 25.50% over the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Introduction

The cell culture technique is present in biological areas for the development of drug discovery, regenerative medicine, and protein production. The cell culture technique has evolved from 2D cell culture to 3D cell culture. The 3D culture resembles physiological conditions closely and has various different advantages over the 2D culture conditions.

The 3D cell culture can be defined as the culture of living cells within micro-assembled devices and supports the display of three-dimensional structures mimicking tissue and organ-specific microarchitecture.

The factors driving the market include increasing application of biotech and pharmaceutical companies and hospitals and rise in the patient population affected by cancer. The growing number of patients in need of organ transplantation is propelling the growth of the market. However, the high cost of devices, regulatory framework, and lack of awareness amongst the masses are major challenges for the market.

The global market for 3D cell culture is segmented on the basis of technique, product, application, end user, and region. On the basis type of technique, it is segmented into scaffold-based 3D cell culture and scaffold-free 3D cell culture. The scaffold-based 3D cell culture is further segmented into hydrogel-based support and polymeric hard material based support. The scaffold-free 3D cell culture is further segmented into hanging drop microplates, spheroid microplates containing ultra-low attachment (ULA) coating, and microfluidic 3D cell culture.

On the basis of product, it is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables are further segmented into culture media, reagents, 3D multi-well plates, and glassware. The instruments are further segmented into bioreactor, flow cytometer, and cell culture chips. On the basis of application, it is segmented into drug discovery, cancer research, stem cell research, tissue screening and engineering, and regenerative medicine. On the basis of end users, it is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and research and academic laboratories.

Key Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Lonza, Corning Incorporated, Kuraray Co Ltd, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories Inc., Tecan Trading AG, ReproCELL Europe Ltd, The Electrospinning Company, Lena Biosciences, Inc., InSphero, Global Cell Solutions Inc., Synthecon, Inc., and 3D Biotek LLC.

Study objectives

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global 3D cell culture market

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influence the global 3D cell culture market

> To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global 3D cell culture market

Target Audience

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

> Academic Institutes and Universities

> Potential Investors

Key Findings

> The global 3D cell culture market is expected to reach USD 3555.77 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 25.50 %

> On the basis of technique, the scaffold-based 3D cell culture is the largest segment which is projected to register a CAGR of 25.81% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023

> On the basis of product, consumables are expected to account for the largest market share of 25.88% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023

> On the basis of application, drug discovery is projected to register a CAGR of 25.75% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023

> On the basis of end user, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies captured the largest market globally and are expected to reach USD 1398.35 million by 2023

> On the basis of region, the market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Americas holds the largest share of the global 3D cell culture market which is expected to reach USD 1318.73 million by 2023

> Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 26.17% from 2017 to 2023

Regional Analysis

> Americas

o North America

? US

? Canada

o South America

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

