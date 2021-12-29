Industrial Temperature Controller Market 2021 Global Industry Insights by Global Share, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis, Segments, Prime Players, Drivers, Growth Factor and Foreseen 2030

Industrial Temperature Controller Market is valued approximately USD 8.44 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.6 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Industrial Temperature Controller is an instrument used to control the temperature and bring it to the optimal level. The controller takes input in the form of thermocouple or Resistance Temperature Detectors to bring the temperature to the set level. It is operated without any human supervision. These machines are used in different research and industrial applications like preserving food items, heat-treating applications, packaging and production of plastics. Due to the advent of coronavirus disease , researches are being carried out across the globe on effective medicines and vaccines against the coronavirus disease. Consequently, high-precision temperature controllers have become the key requirement at present. The government policies concerning laboratory safety is surging the demand for temperature controllers. This is expected to boost the market in the coming years.

As per a survey by Enforcement Directorate, in September 2018, the government of India passed fiscal incentives to draw investors and technology to enhance the recovery of oil fields. Such initiatives are aiding expansion of the oil and gas sector. This is in turn creating prospects for industrial temperature controllers in the region. However, slowdown of worldwide economy impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, Opportunity is advancements and the low cost of proportional-integral-derivative (PID) controllers are likely to increase the market for Industrial Temperature Controller .

The regional analysis of global Industrial Temperature Controller market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the government policies for the industrial growth and rising industrialization , the demand for the temperature controls will rise in the forecast period. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Growth in intelligent temperature control technologies is the major factor driving the growth of the market in North America.

Major market player included in this report are:

Omron

Eurotherm (Schneider Electric)

Delta Electronics

Panasonic

Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company

Durex industries

HANYOUNGNUX

RKC Instruments

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Honeywell International

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Analog

Digital

By Product Type:

Single loop

Multi loop

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Industrial Temperature Controller Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

