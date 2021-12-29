Network Slicing Market Share, Scope, Stake, Trends, Industry Size, Sales & Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Demand with Competitive Landscape | by Report ocean

Network Slicing Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Network Slicing Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Network Slicing Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Network slicing is a method that uses the network virtualization process for dividing single network connections into multiple unique logical and virtualized distinct virtual connections.

Each of the network slice or virtual network can be configured to support several industry applications including smart factory, smart grid, connected cars, and smart home. In addition, these slices offer a set of network resources that complement the needs of application such as latency, speed, and bandwidth. Mobile network operators can create network slices by using orchestration, software-defined networking (SDN), network functions virtualization (NFV), analytics, and automation.

Factors such as increase in demand for next generation 5G network to enable better speed and bandwidth capabilities; rise in use cases of network slicing for Industry 4.0; and development of smart cities and smart services primarily drives global network slicing market. In addition, rise in demand for network performance due to growth in mobile data-traffic volumes fuels demand for network slicing.

Moreover, the proliferation of software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) is projected to drive market growth. However, security concerns associated with network slicing may hamper the market growth to some extent.

On the other hand, emerging applications across government, industrial, and enterprises sectors expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during forecast period. Also, rise in adoption for remote surgery and autonomous vehicle is anticipated to be opportunistic for the market growth during the forecast period.

The network slicing market is segmented on the basis of component, type, application, end user, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, it is categorized into solution and services. Depending on end user, it is divided into telecom operators and enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical it is categorized into manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, media & entertainment, transport & logistic, BFSI, government and others.

The company profiles of Network slicing Market players included in this report are Affirmed Networks Inc., Argela Technologies, Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Mavenir, Nokia, Samsung, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Solution

– Services

BY END USER

– Telecom Operators

– Enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– Manufacturing

– Healthcare

– Automotive

– Media & Entertainment

– Transport & Logistic

– BFSI

– Government

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

