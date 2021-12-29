Recycled Textile Market Trends Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application Revenue, Gross Margin Forecast Analysis

Recycled Textile Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider recycled textile market , and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, recycled textile market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Global recycled textile market size was valued at $5.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to generate $7.6 billion by 2027. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Recycled textile is a product obtained after recycling and recovering old clothing and waste fibrous materials. Recyclable textiles are mostly found in municipal solid waste (MSW) such as waste or old clothing, and other sources such as carpets, furniture, tires, footwear, and non-durable goods such as sheets and towels. Recycling is done by processing old clothing and fabrics into new products.

There are many ways to recycle textile waste such as mechanical recycling, chemical recycling, and others. Depending on the type of textile the process of waste sorting, threading, decoloring, re-dyeing, spinning, yarning and others are selected. Cotton is easy to recycle and usually involves low cost of recycling. Similarly, wool is also durable and requires low efforts for recycling as it is better in retaining the color and the requirement to re-dye them is minimal.

However, the process involved in recycling wool costs high. Recycled textile offers both environmental and economic benefits such as reduction in pressure on virgin resources such as wool & cotton. It also helps to curb pollution and minimize water & energy consumption.

Increase in recycling activities have been a driving factor for the market growth. Moreover, rise in demand from various sectors such as retail, automotive, and building & construction drives the global recycle textile market growth. Furthermore, the low cost of recycled products in comparison to new products is also expected to boost the overall recycled textile market growth.

However, increased processing cost for textile waste may hamper the market growth. In-addition, the low-quality job offerings from the industry is also expected to restrain the recycled textile market growth owing to lack of skilled labor. Meanwhile, the development of recycling technologies is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the recycled textile industry.

The COVID-19 disrupted the industrys supply chain activities. Many people involved in the chain were deeply impacted due to halt in production, recycling, pickup activities, and low to zero footfalls. This led to an estimated slump of 6-6.5% in the year 2020. In the textile industry, almost all kinds of textiles were affected. The suppliers were hit negatively as the waste/second hand clothing collection declined to none. The most impact was borne by the people involved in lower supply chains such as farm workers, waste/rag pickers, and migrants.

Moreover, since the international trades were halted and any shipments in and out in several countries were banned; thus, the industry had to suffer the consequences. For example, the Government of Kenya banned import of used clothes, which deeply impacted the sales and thus impacted the suppliers and sellers of the country.

This was done with the fear of spread of the virus through used clothing, which was later on cleared by the U.S. and Europe; the virus does not spread with the used close. The ban was later on lifted in August 2020, nonetheless, the impact on the industry continued with the reluctance from people from fear of catching the virus. Moreover, the reluctance to work from people after the COVID-19 lockdowns and bans were lifted also impacted the industry

The global recycled textile market is segmented into type, end-user industry, and region. Depending on type, it is segmented into recycled cotton, recycled wool, recycled polyester, recycled nylon, and others. Recycled nylon is expected to grow fastest during the forecasts period followed by recycled polyester. On the basis of end-user industry, it is divided into automotive, retail, mining, building & construction, and others. Automotive and retail industry are likely to grow more in comparison to others owing to increased demand.

The key players operating in the market are Khaloom, Chindi, Kishco Group, Anandi Enterprises, Usha Yarns Ltd., Renewcell AB, Hyosung TNC Co. Ltd., Martex Fiber, Otto Garne, and Leigh Fibers Inc. The key players have adopted several strategies such as agreement, joint ventures, collaboration, business expansion, product launch and others to sustain the market competition and serve the industry.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the recycled textile market from 2020 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict recycled textile market growth is provided.

– The recycled textile market forecast and estimations are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of value.

– Profiles of leading players operating in the recycled textile market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable recycled textile market share.

– The recycled textile market size is provided in terms of revenue

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the forecast along with the current and future recycled textile market trends

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

? Recycled Cotton

? Recycled Wool

? Recycled Polyester

? Recycled Nylon

? Others

By End-User Industry

? Automotive

? Retail

? Mining

? Building & Construction

? Others

By Region

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

? Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

? LAMEA

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of LAMEA

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

