Fiber Reinforced Composites Market 2021: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen

The global fiber-reinforced composites market was valued at $84.5 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $131.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The global fiber-reinforced composites market was valued at $84.5 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $131.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Fiber-reinforced composites (FRCs) are engineered products with a complex combination of fiber and resin. FRCs are made from three parts, reinforcement fiber, matrix, and the interphase region. The reinforcement fiber adds to the strength of the matrix and enhances the performance of the composites while minimizing the weight.

It mainly consists of fiber reinforcement and the matrix. The fiber reinforcement mainly includes glass, carbon, or aramid. The matrix binds the fiber reinforcement and gives the composite component its shape and determines its surface quality.

A composite matrix may be a polymer, ceramic, metal or carbon. FRCs have replaced steel and aluminum in the automotive and aerospace industries for the production of lightweight parts. In addition, they are also used in the construction, sporting goods, and electronics industries.

The global fiber reinforced composites market is presently driven by various factors such as growing demand from the aerospace industry, use of composites for making lightweight automotive parts, and upsizing of wind turbine blades for generating more power in onshore & offshore wind power plants. In the aerospace and automotive industry, lightweight composites reduce the overall weight of the vehicle.

This has a direct positive impact on fuel efficiency. Higher fuel efficiency contributes to higher emission control regulations set by various organizations. Moreover, in the automotive industry, the rising replacement of conventional internal combustion engine vehicles (ICs) with electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) is anticipated to boost the global fiber reinforced composites market during the forecast period. EVs and HEVs require lightweight parts that will extend the range.

On the contrary, the high cost of fiber reinforced composites is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Composites made from carbon fiber or glass fiber are still expensive as compared to traditional materials such as steel or wool. The high cost is attributed to the high cost of production of fiber and the cost of producing the composites using high-end machinery.

However, fiber reinforced composites are used in end-user industries such as sporting goods, construction, aerospace, automotive, and wind energy due to their high strength and lightweight features. New product launches are expected to offer fresh opportunities for the global fiber reinforced composites market during the forecast period.

For instance, SABIC, a key player in the fiber reinforced composites market launched UDMAX fiber reinforced thermoplastic composite, which is designed to replace traditional panels made of metal and thermoset materials for interior and exterior automotive applications.

The major companies profiled in this report include Avient Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Plasan Carbon Composites, Rochling Group, SABIC, SGL Carbon, Solvay SA, Toray Industries Inc., and TPI Composites Inc.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– Porters five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the fiber reinforced composites market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

– The profiles of key players and their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Fiber Type

– Carbon Fibers

– Glass Fibers

– Aramid Fibers

– Others

By Resin Type

– Thermoset Composites

– Thermoplastic Composites

By End-user Industry

– Building & Construction

– Automotive

– Electrical & Electronics

– Aerospace & Defense

– Sporting Goods

– Wind Energy

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Single-mode Optical Fiber Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

