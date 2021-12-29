Thermal Spray Coating Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Research Report

Thermal Spray Coating Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Thermal Spray Coating Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Thermal Spray Coating Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global thermal spray coating market was valued at $8.0 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $12.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Thermal spray coating is a coating process that utilizes powder coating material to coat a surface. The powder coating material is melted into droplets and sprayed onto a surface at a high velocity.

The thermal spray coating is applied to metal substrates and the process is known by a different name that includes spray welding, plasma spray, High-Velocity Oxygen Fuel (HVOF), and flame spray. Thermal spray coating technology is used on a vast range of components of rotating and moving parts of machines such as automobile engines, aerospace turbines, and machine tools, which operate in adverse environments, where erosion, wear, corrosion, or heat leads to decrease in component life.

The growing automotive, aerospace, and heavy machinery industries and military & civil airliner has led to increase in usage of thermal spray coating technology. Thermal spray coating is used to coat piston and synchronizer rings in automotive applications.

Similarly, thermal spray coating is also used in aerospace application to coat engine turbine blades and protect it from extreme temperatures, as well as ensure increased reliability for extended periods of time. These coatings are replacing hard chromium plating as the preferred coating method to offer improved performance. This factor is anticipated to drive the growth of the thermal spray coating market.

The major key players operating in the thermal spray coating market include 3M, A&A Thermal Spray Coatings, Inc., APS Materials, Inc., CoorsTek, Inc., Dupont De Nemours, Inc., Integrated Global Services, Inc., KCC Corporation (KCC), Linde Plc, and Morgan Advanced Materials plc. Other players operating in this market include Fosbel, Keronite Group, Oerlikon Metco, and Swain Tech Coatings. These major key players are adopting different strategies such as acquisition, business expansion, and collaboration to stay competitive in the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Material

– Ceramics

– Metal & Alloys

– Others

By Process

– Flame Spraying

– Arc Spraying

– Plasma Spraying

– HVOF

– Others

By End use Industry

– Automotive

– Aerospace

– Industrial

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Thailand

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Turkey

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

