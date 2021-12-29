Mountain cabins on two trails in eastern Taiwan to open on Jan. 10, 2022

The new Pingfeng cabin (Taroko National Park Headquarters photo) The new Pingfeng cabin (Taroko National Park Headquarters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two mountain cabins built by the Taroko National Park Headquarters on the Mt. Pingfeng trail and the trail connecting Mt. Bilu and Mt. Yangtou, where such lodging facilities have been lacking, will be open for online booking from Jan. 10, the headquarters said in a press release on Wednesday (Dec. 29).

The summit of Pingfeng Mountain, located in the southwestern part of the Taroko National Park, is 3,250 meters in elevation and is one of the Taiwan 100 Peaks. The Pingfeng trail has been a hot spot for mountaineering accidents in recent years. The Mt. Bilu-Mt. Yangtou trek, which involves crossing saw-shaped ridges and steep climbs, is also a challenging route.

The Pingfeng cabin stands on the spacious Pine Needle Campsite, about 6.3 kilometers from the new trailhead at the kilometer mark 111.2 of Provincial Highway 8, according to the release.

The cabin is a 2.5-story structure that allows for 32 lodgers and has a lavatory. A water source is about a 10-minute walk from the cabin, providing water for cabin lodgers.

The cabin on the Mt. Bilu-Mt. Yangtou trail is located on a campsite near Jushan East Peak, 4.3 kilometers from the Ci'en trailhead.

It has 16 bunks, movable tables and chairs, and a lavatory. During an emergency, the tables and chairs can be stored under the beds to allow for eight more people to stay. However, as there are no nearby water sources, hikers are recommended to carry water for their own use.



Inside the Pingfeng cabin (Taroko National Park Headquarters photo)



The location of the new Pingfeng cabin (Taroko National Park Headquarters photo)



The new cabin on the Mt. Bilu-Mt. Yangtou trail (Taroko National Park Headquarters photo)



The location of the cabin on the Mt. Bilu-Mt. Yangtou trail (Taroko National Park Headquarters photo)