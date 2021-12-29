Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Court shuts down another human rights group in Russia

By DASHA LITVINOVA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/29 18:52
Supporters of the Memorial human rights group wearing face masks with the words "The Memorial cannot be banned!" gather in front of the Moscow Court i...
Supporters of the Memorial human rights group wearing face masks with the words "The Memorial cannot be banned!" gather in front of the Moscow Court i...
Journalists watch TV showing hearings on the liquidation of Council of Human Rights Center Memorial in the Moscow Court in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, ...
Russian lawyer Ilia Novikov, center right, speaks with media after hearings on the liquidation of Council of Human Rights Center in front of the Mosco...
Russian lawyer Ilia Novikov speaks with media after hearings on the liquidation of Council of Human Rights Center in front of the Moscow Court in Mosc...

Supporters of the Memorial human rights group wearing face masks with the words "The Memorial cannot be banned!" gather in front of the Moscow Court i...

Supporters of the Memorial human rights group wearing face masks with the words "The Memorial cannot be banned!" gather in front of the Moscow Court i...

Journalists watch TV showing hearings on the liquidation of Council of Human Rights Center Memorial in the Moscow Court in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, ...

Russian lawyer Ilia Novikov, center right, speaks with media after hearings on the liquidation of Council of Human Rights Center in front of the Mosco...

Russian lawyer Ilia Novikov speaks with media after hearings on the liquidation of Council of Human Rights Center in front of the Moscow Court in Mosc...

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Moscow on Wednesday ruled to shut down another prominent human rights organization amid a sweeping crackdown on Russian rights groups, independent media and opposition supporters.

The decision to shut down the Memorial Human Rights Center by the Moscow City Court comes a day after Russia's Supreme Court revoked the legal status of its sister organization, Memorial, an international human rights group that drew international acclaim for its studies of political repression in the Soviet Union.

Both organizations had been labeled “foreign agents” in previous years — a designation that brings with it additional government scrutiny and strong pejorative connotations. In their petitions to shut both groups down, filed to two different courts last month, the prosecutors argued that the organizations repeatedly violated regulations obliging them to mark themselves as foreign agents.

Memorial and the Memorial Human Rights Center rejected the accusations as politically motivated. The rulings to shut them down drew widespread public outrage, with crowds of supporters showing up at courthouses on Tuesday and Wednesday despite freezing weather.

Russian authorities in recent months have mounted pressure on rights groups, media outlets and individual journalists, naming dozens as foreign agents. Some were declared “undesirable” — a label that outlaws organizations in Russia — or were accused of links to “undesirable” groups, and several were forced to shut down or disband themselves to prevent further prosecution.

On Saturday, the authorities blocked the website of OVD-Info — a prominent legal aid group that focuses on political arrests — and urged social media platforms to take down its accounts after a court ruled that the website contained materials that “justify actions of extremist and terrorist groups.” The group rejected the charges as politically driven.

On Tuesday, Moscow city authorities served another prominent human rights group with an eviction notice. The Civic Assistance Committee that helps refugees and migrants in Russia said officials handed the organization a document voiding the agreement allowing the use of the space without compensation and ordered it to leave within a month.

“The Civic Assistance will be fighting (this),” the organization's chair Svetlana Gannushkina said.

Both Memorial organizations have promised to appeal the rulings revoking their legal status and vowed to continue their work.

A number of Russian NGOs in recent years switched to operating as informal entities in order to not be affected by restrictive laws.

Updated : 2021-12-29 20:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Taiwan's digital COVID vaccination certificate to be available Dec. 28
Taiwan's digital COVID vaccination certificate to be available Dec. 28
Taiwan alters testing regulations for travelers, migrant workers
Taiwan alters testing regulations for travelers, migrant workers
US Space Force buys space-based sensors after Chinese hypersonic missile tests
US Space Force buys space-based sensors after Chinese hypersonic missile tests
Taiwan TV star Jacky Wu's son busted for smoking marijuana
Taiwan TV star Jacky Wu's son busted for smoking marijuana
Taiwan to set up semiconductor task force for Lithuania
Taiwan to set up semiconductor task force for Lithuania
Taiwan actor donates 1 billion rupiah to caregiver
Taiwan actor donates 1 billion rupiah to caregiver
US academics say Taiwan could destroy TSMC factories to deter Chinese invasion
US academics say Taiwan could destroy TSMC factories to deter Chinese invasion
Ortega seizes Taiwan's former embassy from church, hands it to China
Ortega seizes Taiwan's former embassy from church, hands it to China
Biden signs act inviting Taiwan to RIMPAC, boosting asymmetric defenses
Biden signs act inviting Taiwan to RIMPAC, boosting asymmetric defenses
"