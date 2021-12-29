India extends lead over South Africa to 209 in 1st test

India's batsman KL Rahul plays a shot during the fourth day of the Test Cricket match between South Africa and India at Centurion Park in Pretoria, So... India's batsman KL Rahul plays a shot during the fourth day of the Test Cricket match between South Africa and India at Centurion Park in Pretoria, South Africa, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

India's batsman KL Rahul looks back as he leaves the field after being dismissed by South Africa's bowler Lungi Ngidi 23 runs, during the fourth day o... India's batsman KL Rahul looks back as he leaves the field after being dismissed by South Africa's bowler Lungi Ngidi 23 runs, during the fourth day of the Test Cricket match between South Africa and India at Centurion Park in Pretoria, South Africa, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

South Africa's bowler Kagiso Rabada, middle, celebrates with teammates after dismissing India's batsman Shardul Thakur for 10 runs, during the fourth ... South Africa's bowler Kagiso Rabada, middle, celebrates with teammates after dismissing India's batsman Shardul Thakur for 10 runs, during the fourth day of the Test Cricket match between South Africa and India at Centurion Park in Pretoria, South Africa, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

India's batsman Shardul Thakur misplay a delivery from South Africa's bowler Kagiso Rabada, during the fourth day of the Test Cricket match between So... India's batsman Shardul Thakur misplay a delivery from South Africa's bowler Kagiso Rabada, during the fourth day of the Test Cricket match between South Africa and India at Centurion Park in Pretoria, South Africa, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

India's batsman KL Rahul plays side shot during the fourth day of the Test Cricket match between South Africa and India at Centurion Park in Pretoria,... India's batsman KL Rahul plays side shot during the fourth day of the Test Cricket match between South Africa and India at Centurion Park in Pretoria, South Africa, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

India's batsman Shardul Thakur ducks under a delivery from South Africa's bowler Kagiso Rabada, during the fourth day of the Test Cricket match betwee... India's batsman Shardul Thakur ducks under a delivery from South Africa's bowler Kagiso Rabada, during the fourth day of the Test Cricket match between South Africa and India at Centurion Park in Pretoria, South Africa, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — India forged further ahead in the first test against South Africa by going to lunch Wednesday on Day 4 on 79-3 in its second innings for a lead of 209.

India did lose Shardul Thakur (10) and first innings century-maker KL Rahul for 23 in the first session but was still in a strong position at the start of its latest quest to finally win a test series in South Africa.

India captain Virat Kohli was 18 not out after joining Cheteshwar Pujara (12 not out) in the middle at SuperSport Park.

Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi had one wicket each in the morning for South Africa but the home team was up against it after being bowled out for 197 in its first innings on the third day.

That gave top-ranked test team India a first-innings lead of 130 after it made 327 batting first, with Rahul top-scoring with 123.

India had a late batting collapse in its first innings, when it lost seven wickets for 55 in a session, but its fast bowlers responded to bundle out South Africa for less than 200.

Mohammed Shami led the Indian bowling effort with 5-44 in an impressive display of seam bowling.

The entire second day was washed out by rain but India still sensed it had enough time to force victory in the first of three tests, which will all be played without fans because of COVID-19 and specifically the spread of the omicron variant in South Africa, where it was first identified.

Organizers had initially planned to allow in a limited number of spectators but that was foiled by the emergence of the new variant.

___

