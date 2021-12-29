The Global Fire Protection Systems Market recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030|$129.7 billion.

The global market for fire protection systems was US $ 65.98 billion in 2020. The global fire protection systems market recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, 2030. Is projected to grow to US $ 129.7 billion.



The increasing number of cases related to fire accidents is driving the growth of the global fire protection system market. Increasing demand for smoke detectors for IoT) and favorable government policies related to fire protection are driving market growth.

Construction activity continues around the world . Therefore, the demand for fire protection systems is expected to increase. In addition, heightened awareness of fire protection measures and concerns about workplace safety are driving market growth. In addition, the announcement of efficient flame protection solutions Is also driving the growth of the industry. U.S. multinational company Honeywell has announced a cloud platform for fire protection systems , which allows engineers to design and install the system. Helps reduce the confusion and time spent.

Johnson Controls, an Irish multinational company, will reduce the potential for damage in 2020 with 24/7 surveillance. Announcing the “Smart Fire Sprinkler Monitoring” solution.

By region, North America has the largest share of the global fire protection system market, which is expected to retain its advantage during the forecast period due to the worldwide spread of fire protection technology. Increasing government investment in infrastructure is also driving market growth. In addition, stricter government regulations requiring the introduction of fire protection systems are expected to contribute to market growth. In addition, construction activity is active in the region. As a result, it will promote the region’s growth in the global fire protection system market.

Advances in urbanization and industrialization will also promote the region’s growth in the global fire protection system market. It will be a factor driving growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Governments in the region are focusing on promoting industrialization to promote economic growth, resulting in sufficient growth for market participants during the study period. Opportunities will be gained.

By application, commercial applications are the world’s largest contributors to revenue. Tighter regulations by national governments are a major driver of growth in this area. Also, with increasing consumer needs to protect automated equipment from fire accidents, the field of industrial applications is expected to grow rapidly.

Leading competitors in the global fire protection system market. The major prominent companies are:

• Gentex Corporation

• Halma Plc.

• Hochiki Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Johnson Controls International Plc.

• Minimax Viking GmbH

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Securiton AG

• Siemens AG

• Raytheon Technologies

• Other Prominent Players

These companies are meeting the demands of the public and deploying innovative solutions that outperform their competitors. Siemens Smart Infrastructure is a cost-effective flame protection system that enhances location safety. An improved version of Kerberos FIT announced.

Market Segmentation

The global fire protection system market is categorized by product, service, application and region.

Product-based segmentation

• Flame detection

• Flame suppression

• Flame reaction

• Flame analysis

• Flame sprinkler system



Service-based segmentation

• Managed service

• Installation and design service

• Maintenance service

• Other services



Application-based segmentation

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Housing

• Government office

By region

• North America

• America

• Canada

• Mexico



Europe

western Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia / New Zealand

• Association of Southeast Asian Nations

• Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

• United Arab Emirates (UAE)

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Other South American regions

