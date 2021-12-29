The Global Market for Smart Parking Systems recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030|$100 million.

The global market for smart parking systems was US $ 4.44 billion in 2020. The global market for smart parking systems recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030, It is expected to grow to US $ 100 million.

The progress of urbanization centered on emerging countries and growing concerns about parking spaces It is driving the growth of the global smart parking system market. In addition, the number of airports has increased significantly and consumer demand has increased, which has also contributed to the growth of the global smart parking system market.

Increasing car adoption and increasing demand for automated systems, especially in parking lots, are projected to drive market growth, and increasing government efforts to establish smart cities are driving the market. Drive growth. In

addition, we anticipate that an increasing number of users seeking more convenience and efficient electronic payment options will drive the growth of the global smart parking system market.

Based on software, guidance systems It holds the largest share of revenue in the global smart parking system market. Guidance systems actively provide drivers with information about free space. Also, space available to save consumers time. Share the guidelines and time period.

Based on the application, the smart parking system market sales are expected to be overwhelmingly high in the commercial sector. Growth in the commercial sector is for sports facilities, shopping malls, corporate buildings, This is due to the increasing demand for smart parking systems in theaters and other places.

By region, North America has the largest revenue share in the global smart parking system market, due to the penetration of digital technology, the spread of smart parking systems, the increase in smart cities, and by transportation. Higher safety regulations also contribute to the region’s smart parking system market. Transportation authorities in the United States and Canada are taking important steps to reduce traffic congestion and death from traffic accidents. As a result of such efforts, the demand for smart parking systems will increase.

The Asia-Pacific smart parking system market will be affected by strict government regulations to alleviate traffic congestion and increasing strategies for pollution control. It will grow significantly. Chinese and Indian authorities have introduced various measures to control pollution. In

2021, Delhi Metro will be at the Cashmere Gate Metro Station (FAST Tag / UPI). Launched cashless parking system. Such an initiative in India is expected to boost demand for smart parking systems during the study period.

Competitors in the market

Global smart parking system market players Introducing innovative solutions to meet general demand.

• Altiux Innovations

• Amano McGann, Inc.

• Amco SA

• BMW AG (ParkNow GmbH, Parkmobile LLC)

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• CivicSmart, Inc.

• INDECT Electronics & Distribution GmbH

• Kapsch TrafficCom

• Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas SL

• Meter Feeder, Inc.

• Municipal Parking Services, Inc.

• Nedap NV

• ParkHelp Technologies

• ParkJockey

• ParkMe Inc.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Siemens AG

• SKIDATA AG

• Smart Parking Ltd.

• SpotHero, Inc.

• Swarco AG

• Urbiotica, SL

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global smart parking system market is divided into hardware, software, services, applications and regions.

Hardware-based segmentation

• Pack (wireless sensor)

• Camera and license plate recognition (LPRs)

• Smart meter

• signage

• Parking gate



Software-based segmentation

• Parking lot guidance system

• Analytical solution

• Service-based segmentation

• Consulting Services

• engineering service

• Mobile app parking service



Application-based segmentation

• Commercial

• Government office

• Transport transit

By region

• North America

• America

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe



Western Europe

• England

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Other Western European countries



Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Other Eastern European countries



Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia / New Zealand

• Association of Southeast Asian Nations

• Other Asia Pacific regions



Middle East / Africa (MEA)

• United Arab Emirates (UAE)

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Other Middle East / Africa regions



South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Other South American regions

