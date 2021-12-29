The Global Market for Smart Lighting is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% during the projected period from 2022 to 2030|$72.5 billion.

The global market for smart lighting is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% during the projected period from 2021 to 2030, reaching US $ 72.5 billion in 2030. Market in 2020. The scale was US $ 10.79 billion.

Smart lighting controls brightness remotely. Automatic control increases energy efficiency and provides energy-efficient equipment for all conditions such as occupancy and external light. Intentionally used lighting brings aesthetic and practical benefits to the space.



This includes general lighting, accent lighting, task lighting, etc. In addition, smart lighting systems reduce energy consumption and cost. guaranteed.

Factors affecting the market growth

demand of the driver smart street lighting system, widespread use of energy efficient lighting, such as the widespread use of LED light bulbs and other lighting systems are contributing to the global market growth.

threat – introduction – High maintenance costs can negatively impact the growth of the global market.

Opportunities-The development of smart cities in some countries and the rise of mono-Internet technology for smart lighting Opportunity for the global smart lighting market.

Impact analysis of COVID-19

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a serious impact on the smart lighting market. This pandemic has brought demand for smart city engineering and construction services. Has led to a slight decline in smart lighting systems. As a result of the continued pandemic of COVID-19, many smart lighting companies have reported a decline in sales. During the pandemic, consumer purchasing power and construction projects Was affected, resulting in fewer smart light orders, schedules and payments.

Further highlights in the market report

By type, the global market for motion sensor lighting is projected to grow at a remarkable combined annual growth rate, due to the widespread adoption of intelligent home infrastructure projects. You can improve security and reduce energy consumption by automatically turning off the lights when you’re not there. By

region, Europe leads the market share. In this region, to environmental safety. Due to the growing interest in and the presence of industry vendors based on intelligent lighting solutions, the adoption of green and smart lighting solutions is exploding. Is expected to record the highest annual growth rate.

List of key players covered by the Global Smart Lighting Market Report

• Acuity Brands, Incorporated

• Cisco Systems, Incorporated

• Cree, Incorporated

• Eaton

• Deco Lighting, Incorporated

• Dialight

• General Electric

• Honeywell International Incorporated

• Koninklijke Philips NV

• Syska

• Other Prominent Players

Segment Analysis

Market segment focuses on type, communication technology, application, region.

By type

• Smart light bulb

• Smart light linked with the hub

• Light with motion sensor



By communication technology

• Wifi

• Bluetooth

• Zig-bee

• others



By application

• Housing

• Commercial

• Industrial

By region

• North America

• America

• Canada

• Mexico



Europe

western Europe

• England

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Other Western European countries



Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Other Eastern European countries



Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia / New Zealand

• Association of Southeast Asian Nations

• Other Asia Pacific regions



Middle East / Africa (MEA)

• United Arab Emirates (UAE)

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Other Middle East / Africa regions



South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Other South American regions



