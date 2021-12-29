The Global Volume Display Market recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030|$1972.6 million.

The global volume display market was US $ 180.72 million in 2020. The global volume display market recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030, 2030. It is projected to grow to US $ 1972.6 million in the year.

The global volume display market is expected to see increasing technological advances in 3D exhibitions, increasing demand for innovations in medical imaging equipment, and increased awareness of volume display applications. Expected to be driven by several factors.

The global volumetric display market will increase its traction with the adoption of volumetric display devices in surgery. It is also predicted. Another feature of volumetric displays is that they can give a good visual impression when advertising products and media promotion. In addition, volumetric displays with digital optical processing function are available. It is rapidly becoming popular among end users and will drive market growth during the research period.

With this device, users can see the product from different angles and perspectives without using special glasses. Also, these devices enable natural visual control and enhance the ability to focus on specific features of the object. As a result, the demand for positive displacement displays is primarily military and aerospace. Expected to grow rapidly in the sector.

Market competitors

Global volume display market companies are announcing innovative market strategies to drive revenue growth during the research period.

Voxson, 2018 . Voxon Photonics has successfully tested video calls on volume displays over a 5G network.

The major players in the global volume display market are:

• 3DIcon Corp.

• Alioscopy

• Holografika Kft.

• Holoxica Limited

• Jiangmen Seekway Technology Ltd

• Leia Inc.

• Lightspace Technologies

• Looking Glass Factory, Inc.

• SeeReal Technologies GmbH

• The Coretec Group Inc.

• Voxon Photonics Pty Ltd.

• Zebra Imaging

• Other Prominent Players

Market segment

The global volumetric display market focuses on displays, end-use, and regions.

Display-based segmentation

Based on displays, volumetric display market segmentation focuses on swept volumes and static volumes. The Swept Volume segment is expected to dominate the global market. Static volume displays boast high adoption rates due to their availability in the market.

• Swept volume display

End-use-based segmentation

By end-use, the medical sector is projected to have the largest revenue share in the volume display market, which will grow significantly with the effective use of this device in surgery. The volume display will provide an ultra-realistic visualization experience to help perform surgery efficiently. In addition, these devices can also create 3D images from stored MRI data. Thus, during the analysis period, the market is expected to grow rapidly in the medical field.

• Medical field

• Aerospace and Defense

• car

• Media / Communication / Entertainment

• Education / training

• others

Region-based segmentation

Based on the region, North America holds the largest share of the global volume display market due to growing demand for data visualization in the medical, military, and other segments. The US government defends. The focus is on strengthening the sector, which will increase the deployment of advanced technology. Therefore, it provides ample growth opportunities for volume display service providers. In addition, for applications in the oil and gas industry. Increasing demand for 3D volume displays will further contribute to market growth.

By region,

North America

• America

• Canada

• Mexico



Europe

western Europe

• England

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Other Western European countries



Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Other Eastern European countries



Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia / New Zealand

• Association of Southeast Asian Nations

• Other Asia Pacific regions



Middle East / Africa (MEA)

• United Arab Emirates (UAE)

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Other Middle East / Africa regions



South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Other South American regions

