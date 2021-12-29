Alexa
Top New Year's Eve countdown parties across Taiwan

Taiwan News lists major New Year's Eve parties for 2022

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/29 18:20
(Taiwan Tourism Bureau, Janfusun Fancyworld, New Taipei City Water Resources Department, and LIHPAO Discovery Land photos)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With over a dozen New Year's Eve countdown parties planned across Taiwan, the following are some noteworthy events taking place in major cities.

Taipei

Taipei 101 fireworks

(Taipei 101 images)

Time: 12 a.m. on Jan. 1

Location: No. 7, Section 5, Xinyi Rd., Xinyi District, Taipei City

Taipei New Year's Eve countdown party

(newyear2022.taipei image)

Time: 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1

Location: Taipei Civic Square

Website: newyear2022.taipei

Miramar Entertainment Park New Year's Eve Party in Taipei

(miramar.com.tw image)

Time: 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 31

Location: No. 20, Jingye 3rd Rd., Zhongshan District, Taipei City

Website: miramar.com.tw

New Taipei

New Taipei "cross-river" fireworks display

(New Taipei City Water Resources Department image)

Time: 8:22-8:35 p.m. on Dec. 31

Location: Danjiang Bridge, New Taipei City

Website: lightup-ntpc.com.tw

Keelung

Keelung New Year Countdown 2021

(Facebook, Keelung City Government photo)

Time: 5 p.m. on Dec. 31

Location: Keelung Harbor

Website: Keelung New Year Countdown 2021 Facebook

Taoyuan

Taoyuan "2022 Meet" New Year's Eve party

(Taoyuan City Government image)

Time: 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1

Location: Taoyuan high-speed rail station

Website: nye2022.tycg.gov.tw

Hsinchu

Hsinchu County countdown party

MC HotDog. (Instagram, mchotdogmusic photo)

Time: 5:30 on Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1

Location: Hsinchu County Government Square

Website: Facebook event page

Taichung

Taichung New Year's Eve party

(travel.taichung.gov.tw image)

Time: 7 p.m., Dec. 31 to 1 a.m., Jan. 1

Location: Taichung Central Park

Website: travel.taichung.gov.tw

Lihpao Land New Year's Eve party

(Lihpao Land photo)

Time: 10 p.m., Dec. 31, 2021 to 1 a.m., Jan. 1, 2022

Location: No. 8, Furong Rd, Houli District, Taichung City

Website: lihpaoresort.com
Updated : 2021-12-29 18:30 GMT+08:00

