Top New Year's Eve countdown parties across Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With over a dozen New Year's Eve countdown parties planned across Taiwan, the following are some noteworthy events taking place in major cities.
Taipei
Taipei 101 fireworks
(Taipei 101 images)
Time: 12 a.m. on Jan. 1
Location: No. 7, Section 5, Xinyi Rd., Xinyi District, Taipei City
Taipei New Year's Eve countdown party
(newyear2022.taipei image)
Time: 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1
Location: Taipei Civic Square
Website: newyear2022.taipei
Miramar Entertainment Park New Year's Eve Party in Taipei
(miramar.com.tw image)
Time: 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 31
Location: No. 20, Jingye 3rd Rd., Zhongshan District, Taipei City
Website: miramar.com.tw
New Taipei
New Taipei "cross-river" fireworks display
(New Taipei City Water Resources Department image)
Time: 8:22-8:35 p.m. on Dec. 31
Location: Danjiang Bridge, New Taipei City
Website: lightup-ntpc.com.tw
Keelung
Keelung New Year Countdown 2021
(Facebook, Keelung City Government photo)
Time: 5 p.m. on Dec. 31
Location: Keelung Harbor
Website: Keelung New Year Countdown 2021 Facebook
Taoyuan
Taoyuan "2022 Meet" New Year's Eve party
(Taoyuan City Government image)
Time: 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1
Location: Taoyuan high-speed rail station
Website: nye2022.tycg.gov.tw
Hsinchu
Hsinchu County countdown party
MC HotDog. (Instagram, mchotdogmusic photo)
Time: 5:30 on Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1
Location: Hsinchu County Government Square
Website: Facebook event page
Taichung
Taichung New Year's Eve party
(travel.taichung.gov.tw image)
Time: 7 p.m., Dec. 31 to 1 a.m., Jan. 1
Location: Taichung Central Park
Website: travel.taichung.gov.tw
Lihpao Land New Year's Eve party
(Lihpao Land photo)
Time: 10 p.m., Dec. 31, 2021 to 1 a.m., Jan. 1, 2022
Location: No. 8, Furong Rd, Houli District, Taichung City
Website: lihpaoresort.com