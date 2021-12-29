Top New Year's Eve countdown parties across Taiwan

(Taiwan Tourism Bureau, Janfusun Fancyworld, New Taipei City Water Resources Department, and LIHPAO Discovery Land photos) (Taiwan Tourism Bureau, Janfusun Fancyworld, New Taipei City Water Resources Department, and LIHPAO Discovery Land photos)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With over a dozen New Year's Eve countdown parties planned across Taiwan, the following are some noteworthy events taking place in major cities.

Taipei

Taipei 101 fireworks



(Taipei 101 images)

Time: 12 a.m. on Jan. 1

Location: No. 7, Section 5, Xinyi Rd., Xinyi District, Taipei City

Taipei New Year's Eve countdown party



(newyear2022.taipei image)

Time: 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1

Location: Taipei Civic Square

Website: newyear2022.taipei

Miramar Entertainment Park New Year's Eve Party in Taipei



(miramar.com.tw image)

Time: 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 31

Location: No. 20, Jingye 3rd Rd., Zhongshan District, Taipei City

Website: miramar.com.tw

New Taipei

New Taipei "cross-river" fireworks display



(New Taipei City Water Resources Department image)

Time: 8:22-8:35 p.m. on Dec. 31

Location: Danjiang Bridge, New Taipei City

Website: lightup-ntpc.com.tw

Keelung

Keelung New Year Countdown 2021



(Facebook, Keelung City Government photo)

Time: 5 p.m. on Dec. 31

Location: Keelung Harbor

Website: Keelung New Year Countdown 2021 Facebook

Taoyuan

Taoyuan "2022 Meet" New Year's Eve party



(Taoyuan City Government image)

Time: 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1

Location: Taoyuan high-speed rail station

Website: nye2022.tycg.gov.tw

Hsinchu

Hsinchu County countdown party



MC HotDog. (Instagram, mchotdogmusic photo)

Time: 5:30 on Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1

Location: Hsinchu County Government Square

Website: Facebook event page

Taichung

Taichung New Year's Eve party



(travel.taichung.gov.tw image)

Time: 7 p.m., Dec. 31 to 1 a.m., Jan. 1

Location: Taichung Central Park

Website: travel.taichung.gov.tw

Lihpao Land New Year's Eve party



(Lihpao Land photo)

Time: 10 p.m., Dec. 31, 2021 to 1 a.m., Jan. 1, 2022

Location: No. 8, Furong Rd, Houli District, Taichung City

Website: lihpaoresort.com