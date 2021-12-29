Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipei to hike parental subsidy for second, third child

Up to 10,000 households stand to benefit

  155
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/29 17:30
Taipei City is planning to hike subsidies for having a second and third child. 

Taipei City is planning to hike subsidies for having a second and third child.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei City Government announced Wednesday (Dec. 29) it is seeking to raise the subsidy for parents that have a second or third child by NT$5,000 (US$181).

In September, the city government raised the subsidy to NT$25,000 for the third child of parents who have been registered as residents of the capital for at least 10 months instead of the previously required one year, CNA reported. As a result of the latest proposed change, parents would receive NT$25,000 for their second child and NT$30,000 for their third.

The proposal was approved by Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) Tuesday (Dec. 28), but it will still have to pass a review before the full city government approves it. The hike will probably take effect next year and benefit close to 10,000 households, officials said.

From January to November 2021, the capital spent NT$303.33 million on related measures, and NT$380 million is available for 2022.

Both the central and local governments have been promoting payments to parents as Taiwan’s population of 23.5 million threatens to drop.
children
subsidies
Taipei City Government
aged society
birth rate

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei’s Guandu Nature Park changes status to wetlands for stronger protection
Taipei’s Guandu Nature Park changes status to wetlands for stronger protection
2021/12/21 16:29
New Taipei announces 10 best spots to watch Tamsui fireworks on NYE
New Taipei announces 10 best spots to watch Tamsui fireworks on NYE
2021/12/21 16:11
Ethiopian runners win Taipei Marathon 2021
Ethiopian runners win Taipei Marathon 2021
2021/12/19 15:15
Taipei to provide drop-in Moderna shots at EXPO Dome from Dec. 9-11
Taipei to provide drop-in Moderna shots at EXPO Dome from Dec. 9-11
2021/12/08 20:16
Taiwan to start 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 in mid-December
Taiwan to start 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 in mid-December
2021/11/29 22:00

Updated : 2021-12-29 18:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Taiwan's digital COVID vaccination certificate to be available Dec. 28
Taiwan's digital COVID vaccination certificate to be available Dec. 28
Taiwan alters testing regulations for travelers, migrant workers
Taiwan alters testing regulations for travelers, migrant workers
US Space Force buys space-based sensors after Chinese hypersonic missile tests
US Space Force buys space-based sensors after Chinese hypersonic missile tests
Taiwan TV star Jacky Wu's son busted for smoking marijuana
Taiwan TV star Jacky Wu's son busted for smoking marijuana
Taiwan to set up semiconductor task force for Lithuania
Taiwan to set up semiconductor task force for Lithuania
Taiwan actor donates 1 billion rupiah to caregiver
Taiwan actor donates 1 billion rupiah to caregiver
US academics say Taiwan could destroy TSMC factories to deter Chinese invasion
US academics say Taiwan could destroy TSMC factories to deter Chinese invasion
Ortega seizes Taiwan's former embassy from church, hands it to China
Ortega seizes Taiwan's former embassy from church, hands it to China
Biden signs act inviting Taiwan to RIMPAC, boosting asymmetric defenses
Biden signs act inviting Taiwan to RIMPAC, boosting asymmetric defenses
"