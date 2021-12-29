Taipei to hike parental subsidy for second, third child

Taipei City is planning to hike subsidies for having a second and third child. Taipei City is planning to hike subsidies for having a second and third child. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei City Government announced Wednesday (Dec. 29) it is seeking to raise the subsidy for parents that have a second or third child by NT$5,000 (US$181).

In September, the city government raised the subsidy to NT$25,000 for the third child of parents who have been registered as residents of the capital for at least 10 months instead of the previously required one year, CNA reported. As a result of the latest proposed change, parents would receive NT$25,000 for their second child and NT$30,000 for their third.

The proposal was approved by Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) Tuesday (Dec. 28), but it will still have to pass a review before the full city government approves it. The hike will probably take effect next year and benefit close to 10,000 households, officials said.

From January to November 2021, the capital spent NT$303.33 million on related measures, and NT$380 million is available for 2022.

Both the central and local governments have been promoting payments to parents as Taiwan’s population of 23.5 million threatens to drop.