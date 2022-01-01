Starry sky above a sea of clouds atop Taiwan’s Alishan

The star-embellished night sky above a sea of clouds on Alishan. (P.K. Chen photo) The star-embellished night sky above a sea of clouds on Alishan. (P.K. Chen photo)

Whenever cold wind and light rain take hold of Taipei, Keelung, and Yilan in the winter, those who enjoy outdoor activities face disappointment. However, those who are familiar with the climate are unperturbed.

That is because when the strong northeast monsoon makes its way south along China’s coast, it lingers below 1,500 meters due to the lack of convection above the sea. Elsewhere, in Taiwan’s Central Mountain Range, which extends from north to south, there are 268 mountains higher than 3,000 meters.

Looking down from an orbital path in space, you can see the low-hanging clouds of the northeast monsoon cut open by the Central Mountain Range, like a slice of cake. After 4 p.m., due to the waning heat from the sun, the clouds sink lower and form the spectacular "sea of clouds."

What are the best places to see a sea of clouds? If you live north of Taichung, then Hehuanshan is a great choice. If you live south of Taichung, then Alishan in Chiayi County is a spot that you definitely should not miss!

In particular, the Youth Activity Center on Alishan provides cabin lodges, a timber railway, and a wooden deck at the Erwanping Train Station for one to lie down and stargaze. It is a great location for cloud-watching that provides convenient options for accommodation and dining.



A sea of clouds on Alishan. (P.K. Chen photo)

As for those living in south Taiwan’s Tainan and Kaohsiung, a good spot to see a sea of clouds would be atop Taimu Moutain, which stands tall at 3,092 m.

As for the best timing to catch a sea of clouds, the stronger the cold air mass is as it descends south, the more magnificent the sea of clouds will be.

On the first day of the cold air mass arrival, when Taipei’s weather turns gloomy and rainy, that is the cue to pack and start driving. Usually, I head south on the second day of the cold front at 5 a.m. in the morning, which allows me to avoid traffic, and arrive at Hehuanshan or Alishan after five hours.



A time-lapse video records a surging sea of clouds atop Alishan at dusk. (P.K. Chen video)

After a quick nap in the afternoon, I set up my camera around 4 p.m., and start shooting a time-lapse video. That’s when you will see the swirling clouds around you slowly calm down, and as the sun sets, the sea of clouds will reach its full glory, presenting beautiful colors and lights until the sun is hidden and night finally falls.

Don’t rush to leave just yet, though. Turn on your portable gas stove and start a hot pot, and you can enjoy a fine, hot meal beneath a star-adorned sky that appears over the sea of clouds.

Orion, Gemini, Taurus, and Sirius shine in the winter sky, keeping you company in the night.



Visitors take photos of Alishan's scenery at dusk. (P.K. Chen photo)

(Translation by Stephanie Chiang)