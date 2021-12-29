Taiwan set to launch new military reservist agency

President Tsai Ing-wen will preside over the launch of the All-out Defense Mobilization Agency Thursday. President Tsai Ing-wen will preside over the launch of the All-out Defense Mobilization Agency Thursday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will attend the launch of the Ministry of National Defense’s All-out Defense Mobilization Agency Thursday (Dec. 30), a measure in response to China’s increasing military aggressiveness.

In addition to the new agency, the system to call up reservists will also see changes in 2022, CNA reported. For the first time, recently discharged military staff will have to return for 14 days of training, while the earlier system of recalling former soldiers for between two and four periods of one week over eight years will remain in place for the time being.

The new system will be implemented from the first to the third quarter of 2022, with an evaluation scheduled for the fourth quarter. The military estimated it could call up and train 15,000 reservists during the whole year.

The new body will officially start functioning on Jan. 1, with the size of its staff to count 150, compared to the 30 employed by its predecessor, the All-out Defense Mobilization Office. The first head of the agency will be former Army Lieutenant General Pai Chieh-lung (白捷隆), currently in charge of the ministry’s Department of Resource Planning.