Taiwan reports 14 imported COVID cases, 2 Omicron infections

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Dec. 29) reported 14 imported COVID-19 cases, two of which were infected with the Omicron variant.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 14 imported cases and no new confirmed local infections. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 850.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the imported cases include six males and eight females ranging in age from their teens to their 70s. Between Dec. 14-27, they entered the country from the U.S. (case Nos. 17,063-17,070, 17,072, and 17,073), Germany (case No. 17,062), Thailand (case No. 17,071), Hong Kong (case No. 17,074), and Vietnam (case No. 17,075).

The CECC that day also reported two new imported cases infected with the Omicron variant. Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that case Nos. 17,000 and 17,001 are both Taiwanese males who returned from the U.S. and had each received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, meeting the criteria for breakthrough infections.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 4,917,481 COVID tests, with 4,898,907 coming back negative. Of the 16,964 confirmed cases, 2,310 were imported, 14,600 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 111 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 850 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 838 deaths from local infections, 413 were in New Taipei; 322 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 27 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.