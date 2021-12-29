Alexa
Shaver Jr. leads Boise St. past Fresno St. 65-55

By Associated Press
2021/12/29 12:25
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 18 points as Boise State won its seventh straight game, beating Fresno State 65-55 on Tuesday night.

The game marked the first Mountain West Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Emmanuel Akot had 12 points for the Broncos (10-4). Mladen Armus added 12 points. Abu Kigab had eight rebounds and six assists.

Orlando Robinson had 22 points for the Bulldogs (10-4).

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-29 13:51 GMT+08:00

