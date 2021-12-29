5 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Five Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday (Dec. 28), marking the 21st intrusion this month.

Two People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-11 fighter jets, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane, one Y-8 reconnaissance aircraft, and one Y-8 electronic intelligence airplane entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND).

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF planes. A total of 75 Chinese aircraft have been tracked in the identification zone so far this month, including 42 fighter jets, 2 bombers, and 31 spotter planes.

Since September of last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Chinese Y-8 RECCE plane. (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 EW plane. (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 ELINT plane. (MND photo)

Flight paths of Chinese planes on Dec. 28. (MND image)