Strawther leads No. 4 Gonzaga over North Alabama 93-63

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/29 08:01
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Julian Strawther scored 15 points, Rasir Bolton added 14 points, and No. 4 Gonzaga beat North Alabama 93-63 on Tuesday, extending the nation's longest home winning streak to 59 games.

Nolan Hickman scored 13 points, Drew Timme had 12, and Anton Watson had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Gonzaga (11-2), which wrapped up its nonconference schedule.

C.J. Brim scored 15 points for North Alabama (7-6).

This one was over early on Tuesday, despite North Alabama trailing 21-16 midway through the first half. After that, the Zags launched an 18-3 run, aided by five Lions turnovers, to take a 39-19 lead. The Lions went six minutes without a field goal at one point.

Gonzaga led 47-25 at halftime, holding North Alabama to 29% shooting in the first half and forcing the Lions into 11 turnovers.

Gonzaga opened the second half with a 19-10 run, getting seven points from Bolton, to build a 66-35 lead. The Lions made one of their 15 field goal attempts for part of the half, and the Zags pushed the lead to 73-40.

BIG PICTURE

North Alabama: This was the highest-ranked opponent the Lions have faced since joining Division I in the 2018-19 season. The Lions won two national titles at the Division II level. ... The Lions lead the ASUN Conference in rebounding with 38.9 per game, and hung with a taller Gonzaga team.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs had little trouble with the Lions ... They have appeared on the Top 25 for 103 consecutive weeks, which leads the nation. ... The Bulldogs are shooting 63% inside the arc, also tops in the nation.

UP NEXT

North Alabama: Plays at Lipscomb on Tuesday.

Gonzaga: The West Coast Conference opener at San Diego on Thursday was postponed because of COVID-19 in the Toreros' program. Gonzaga is scheduled to play at Loyola Marymount on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-12-29 09:45 GMT+08:00

