Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/29 05:31
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Wall Street closed mixed Tuesday, leaving the S&P 500 just shy of its latest record high set a day earlier.

After wavering between gains and losses, the benchmark index closed down 0.1%. The slight loss broke a four-day winning streak for the S&P 500.

A slide in technology, health care and communication stocks outweighed gains in industrial firms and elsewhere in the market. Small company stocks also fell.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 4.84 points, or 0.1%, to 4,786.35.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 95.83 points, or 0.3%, to 36,398.21.

The Nasdaq fell 89.54 points, or 0.6%, to 15,781.72.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 14.95 points, or 0.7%, to 2,246.51.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 60.56 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 447.65 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 128.35 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 4.93 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,030.28 points, or 27.4%.

The Dow is up 5,791.73 points, or 18.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,893.44 points, or 22.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 271.65 points, or 13.8%.

Updated : 2021-12-29 07:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Taiwan's digital COVID vaccination certificate to be available Dec. 28
Taiwan's digital COVID vaccination certificate to be available Dec. 28
Taiwan to set up semiconductor task force for Lithuania
Taiwan to set up semiconductor task force for Lithuania
Taiwan alters testing regulations for travelers, migrant workers
Taiwan alters testing regulations for travelers, migrant workers
Taiwan TV star Jacky Wu's son busted for smoking marijuana
Taiwan TV star Jacky Wu's son busted for smoking marijuana
US Space Force buys space-based sensors after Chinese hypersonic missile tests
US Space Force buys space-based sensors after Chinese hypersonic missile tests
US academics say Taiwan could destroy TSMC factories to deter Chinese invasion
US academics say Taiwan could destroy TSMC factories to deter Chinese invasion
Ortega seizes Taiwan's former embassy from church, hands it to China
Ortega seizes Taiwan's former embassy from church, hands it to China
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Jan. 10
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Jan. 10
McDonald's China confirms it’s testing exercise bikes in stores
McDonald's China confirms it’s testing exercise bikes in stores
"