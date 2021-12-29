Alexa
Vista Outdoor, PulteGroup rise; Kiniksa, Pfizer fall

By Associated Press
2021/12/29 05:49
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Vista Outdoor Inc., up $1.64 to $43.07

The maker of outdoor sports gear said it would buy Stone Glacier, a hunting gear maker, for an undisclosed amount.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., down 36 cents to $12.13

The company announced disappointing results in a trial for mavrilimumab in treating COVID-19-related acute respiratory syndrome.

Mercury Systems Inc., down 14 cents to $55.27

The technology company announced a limited-duration anti-takeover measure, also known as a shareholder rights plan.

PulteGroup Inc., up 90 cents to $56.28

Homebuilders were higher after the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index showed an increase of 18.4% in home prices in October.

Boeing Co., up $2.96 to $206.13

Industrial companies did better than the rest of the market.

Pfizer Inc., down $1.19 to $58.01

Health care companies lagged the broader stock market.

Campbell Soup Co., up $1.18 to $43.36

Makers of consumer staples did better than other sectors.

Digital Turbine Inc., down $1.10 to $62.34.

The software company announced a partnership with Google intended to expand its footprint in devices that use Google’s Android operating system.

Updated : 2021-12-29 07:38 GMT+08:00

