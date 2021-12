West Ham thrashes Watford 4-1, up to 5th in Premier League

Watford's head coach Claudio Ranieri looks on during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and West Ham United at the Vicarage Road ... Watford's head coach Claudio Ranieri looks on during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and West Ham United at the Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, England, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

West Ham's Vladimir Coufal controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and West Ham United at the Vicarage Road S... West Ham's Vladimir Coufal controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and West Ham United at the Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, England, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

West Ham's manager David Moyes speaks to media after the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and West Ham United at the Vicarage Road ... West Ham's manager David Moyes speaks to media after the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and West Ham United at the Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, England, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

West Ham's Mark Noble scores on a penalty kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and West Ham United at the Vicarage Road... West Ham's Mark Noble scores on a penalty kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and West Ham United at the Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, England, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

West Ham's Nikola Vlasic, center, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and W... West Ham's Nikola Vlasic, center, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and West Ham United at the Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, England, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

West Ham's Mark Noble, left, and West Ham's Said Benrahma react at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and West Ham Uni... West Ham's Mark Noble, left, and West Ham's Said Benrahma react at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and West Ham United at the Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, England, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

WATFORD, England (AP) — West Ham ended a five-match winless run in all competitions by securing a 4-1 victory in the Premier League on Tuesday over a depleted Watford team that was playing its first game in 16 days because of coronavirus cases.

Responding to going behind to Emmanuel Dennis' fourth-minute goal, West Ham scored twice in 110 seconds — through Tomas Soucek and Said Benrahma — to lead at halftime.

A penalty by Mark Noble and substitute Nikola Vlasic's first club goal for West Ham completed the win at Vicarage Road.

Jarrod Bowen had a hand in three of West Ham's goals, including winning the penalty.

Watford's last three games were postponed because of COVID-19 outbreaks. Games against Burnley and Palace were called off because Watford had coronavirus cases, while Sunday’s match at Wolverhampton was postponed after an outbreak at Wolves.

Watford came into the match on the back of only one full training session in two weeks and West Ham players' match fitness and sharpness was evident as they grew into the game.

Making matters worse for Watford, defender Kiko Femenia was forced off through injury in the first half.

West Ham climbed to fifth place, a point ahead of Tottenham having played two games more.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports