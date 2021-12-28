Alexa
NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/12/28 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 30 20 6 4 44 98 80
Toronto 30 20 8 2 42 98 76
Florida 29 18 7 4 40 104 87
Detroit 31 15 13 3 33 88 104
Boston 26 14 10 2 30 71 69
Buffalo 30 10 15 5 25 82 104
Ottawa 28 9 17 2 20 79 101
Montreal 31 7 21 3 17 67 109
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 29 21 7 1 43 95 62
Washington 31 18 6 7 43 108 81
N.Y. Rangers 30 19 7 4 42 86 77
Pittsburgh 30 17 8 5 39 91 76
Columbus 28 14 13 1 29 91 95
Philadelphia 29 12 12 5 29 77 95
New Jersey 30 10 15 5 25 82 105
N.Y. Islanders 26 8 12 6 22 57 77
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 30 19 9 2 40 112 92
Nashville 30 19 10 1 39 89 79
St. Louis 31 17 9 5 39 106 85
Colorado 27 17 8 2 36 115 91
Winnipeg 30 14 11 5 33 90 87
Dallas 29 15 12 2 32 82 85
Chicago 30 11 15 4 26 72 97
Arizona 29 6 21 2 14 56 109
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 32 20 12 0 40 114 98
Anaheim 32 17 9 6 40 103 89
Calgary 28 15 7 6 36 87 62
Edmonton 29 18 11 0 36 101 90
Los Angeles 30 14 11 5 33 80 79
San Jose 30 15 14 1 31 78 85
Vancouver 31 14 15 2 30 81 90
Seattle 30 10 17 3 23 84 108

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, ppd

Florida at Carolina, ppd

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, ppd

Ottawa at Washington, ppd

Pittsburgh at Boston, ppd

Toronto at Columbus, ppd

New Jersey at St. Louis, ppd

Nashville at Dallas, ppd

Los Angeles at Arizona, ppd

Minnesota at Winnipeg, ppd

Colorado at Vegas, ppd

Edmonton at Calgary, ppd

San Jose at Anaheim, ppd

Seattle at Vancouver, ppd

Tuesday's Games

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, ppd

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, ppd

Chicago at Winnipeg, ppd

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, ppd

Edmonton at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, ppd

Philadelphia at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Edmonton at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, ppd

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Updated : 2021-12-29 00:41 GMT+08:00

