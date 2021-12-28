All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|30
|20
|6
|4
|44
|98
|80
|Toronto
|30
|20
|8
|2
|42
|98
|76
|Florida
|29
|18
|7
|4
|40
|104
|87
|Detroit
|31
|15
|13
|3
|33
|88
|104
|Boston
|26
|14
|10
|2
|30
|71
|69
|Buffalo
|30
|10
|15
|5
|25
|82
|104
|Ottawa
|28
|9
|17
|2
|20
|79
|101
|Montreal
|31
|7
|21
|3
|17
|67
|109
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|29
|21
|7
|1
|43
|95
|62
|Washington
|31
|18
|6
|7
|43
|108
|81
|N.Y. Rangers
|30
|19
|7
|4
|42
|86
|77
|Pittsburgh
|30
|17
|8
|5
|39
|91
|76
|Columbus
|28
|14
|13
|1
|29
|91
|95
|Philadelphia
|29
|12
|12
|5
|29
|77
|95
|New Jersey
|30
|10
|15
|5
|25
|82
|105
|N.Y. Islanders
|26
|8
|12
|6
|22
|57
|77
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|30
|19
|9
|2
|40
|112
|92
|Nashville
|30
|19
|10
|1
|39
|89
|79
|St. Louis
|31
|17
|9
|5
|39
|106
|85
|Colorado
|27
|17
|8
|2
|36
|115
|91
|Winnipeg
|30
|14
|11
|5
|33
|90
|87
|Dallas
|29
|15
|12
|2
|32
|82
|85
|Chicago
|30
|11
|15
|4
|26
|72
|97
|Arizona
|29
|6
|21
|2
|14
|56
|109
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|32
|20
|12
|0
|40
|114
|98
|Anaheim
|32
|17
|9
|6
|40
|103
|89
|Calgary
|28
|15
|7
|6
|36
|87
|62
|Edmonton
|29
|18
|11
|0
|36
|101
|90
|Los Angeles
|30
|14
|11
|5
|33
|80
|79
|San Jose
|30
|15
|14
|1
|31
|78
|85
|Vancouver
|31
|14
|15
|2
|30
|81
|90
|Seattle
|30
|10
|17
|3
|23
|84
|108
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, ppd
Florida at Carolina, ppd
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, ppd
Ottawa at Washington, ppd
Pittsburgh at Boston, ppd
Toronto at Columbus, ppd
New Jersey at St. Louis, ppd
Nashville at Dallas, ppd
Los Angeles at Arizona, ppd
Minnesota at Winnipeg, ppd
Colorado at Vegas, ppd
Edmonton at Calgary, ppd
San Jose at Anaheim, ppd
Seattle at Vancouver, ppd
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, ppd
Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, ppd
Chicago at Winnipeg, ppd
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Toronto, ppd
Edmonton at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, ppd
Philadelphia at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Edmonton at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 3 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, ppd
Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.