All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 25 15 7 2 1 33 78 71 Hartford 23 13 6 2 2 30 78 67 Charlotte 27 14 11 2 0 30 91 79 Hershey 24 13 8 2 1 29 74 73 Providence 22 11 7 3 1 26 60 58 Bridgeport 28 10 14 1 3 24 75 87 WB/Scranton 23 9 11 1 2 21 52 75 Lehigh Valley 23 6 11 4 2 18 58 75

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 21 18 1 2 0 38 75 40 Rochester 23 15 8 0 0 30 89 85 Laval 24 12 10 2 0 26 84 84 Cleveland 24 10 8 3 3 26 72 76 Toronto 21 10 9 1 1 22 64 75 Belleville 22 11 11 0 0 22 64 63 Syracuse 21 8 10 2 1 19 61 72

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 26 20 4 1 1 42 90 59 Manitoba 25 15 9 1 0 31 78 63 Milwaukee 27 12 13 2 0 26 77 84 Rockford 24 11 11 1 1 24 60 77 Iowa 23 10 10 2 1 23 70 67 Grand Rapids 23 9 10 3 1 22 65 71 Texas 23 8 11 3 1 20 67 83

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 23 18 2 2 1 39 86 53 Ontario 21 14 5 1 1 30 83 64 Henderson 22 12 7 2 1 27 65 57 Colorado 26 11 11 2 2 26 82 84 Abbotsford 22 10 9 2 1 23 68 64 Tucson 21 10 9 2 0 22 57 69 San Jose 24 10 13 1 0 21 75 100 San Diego 22 9 12 1 0 19 55 70 Bakersfield 19 7 8 1 3 18 50 58

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Hershey 4, WB/Scranton 1

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, ppd

Rockford at Iowa, ppd

Utica at Rochester, ppd

Bakersfield at San Jose, ppd

Ontario at San Diego, ppd

Tuesday's Games

Providence at Toronto, ppd

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Utica at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, ppd

Stockton at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Colorado at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Utica, 5 p.m.

Stockton at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 5:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.