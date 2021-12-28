Hematology Analyzer Market 2021-2030 Revenue and Size Analysis by Regions, Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins, Top Players with Strategies | (CAGR) of more than 6.1%

Report Ocean presents a new report on hematology analyzer market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The hematology analyzer market value was more than $1,762 million in 2020. The global hematology analyzer market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

A hematocrit analyzer is a highly specialized machine that counts the types of red, white, and platelets found in a blood sample. It also measures hemoglobin levels and hematocrit. Automated alarms are programmable to notify users when results are outside the reference range. It is used for detecting, monitoring, diagnosing, and subsequently screening diseases, especially hemophilia, blood cancer, and blood clots. Hematology diagnoses diseases such as leukemia, anemia, blood transfusions, malignant lymphomas, and others.

Factors Affecting the Market

• Among the factors driving the growth of this market is the rise in the prevalence of diseases such as anemia, cancers, hemorrhagic conditions, and infections in the blood.

• Factors fueling the growth of the hematology analyzer market include the development of technologically advanced analyzers and the growth in demand for automated analyzers and a trend toward high sensitivity analyzers.

• Due to their advanced features and automation, hematology analyzers are very expensive. It could inhibit the growth of the market. In addition, stringent regulations for hematology analyzers may also limit the market growth.

• Hematology analyzer manufacturers can take advantage of growth opportunities in emerging economies.

Covid-19 Impact

Throughout the world, the spread of COVID-19 has disrupted healthcare workflows. Multiple industries, including several sub-disciplines of health care, have temporarily shut their doors due to the disease. Globally, the growing use of hematology parameters for COVID-19 will drive the hematology analyzer market. Research institutions are conducting several studies, and many hospitals utilize hematology analyzers to monitor and test COVID-19 patients without spreading the virus. Chinese research studies recommended including white blood cells (WBC) and C-reactive protein (CRP) in laboratory tests for early monitoring of COVID-19 infection for practical and efficient screening.

An overview of the Asia-Pacific Market

Hematology analyzer market players in Asia-Pacific will register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Due to the region’s aging population, growing healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of blood diseases, rising disposable incomes, and well-established domestic companies. Factors such as the increasing population and the economic growth of developing countries like India and China have also contributed to the rise of hematology analyzers in Asia. In addition to technological advancements, government investments and funds, especially in developing countries like India and China, are also expected to contribute to market growth.

Key Players in the Market

The leading prominent companies in the global hematology analyzer market are:

F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories

Boule Diagnostics AB

Hobira Ltd

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Stratec SE (Diatron MI Plc.)

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report

The global hematology analyzer market segmentation focuses on End User, Product & Service, Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Research Institutes

Others

Segmentation based on Type

Fully-Automated Hematology Analyzers

Semi-automated Hematology Analyzers

Segmentation based on Product & Service

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

Services

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

