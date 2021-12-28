Optical Transceiver Market 2021-2030 Industry Growth, Players Data, Recent Trends, Latest Updates, Business Prospects, Demand, Progression Status, Regional Outlook | CAGR of 14.8%

Report Ocean presents a new report on optical transceiver market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The optical transceiver market was valued at $7.15 in 2020. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

An optical transceiver is a compact, powerful, data-transmitting and receiving device. An optical fiber transmits data in the form of pulses of light in optical communication and networking. Transceivers convert electrical signals into light signals or vice versa, which makes them an essential part of a network. Transceivers for different tasks are available, depending on the data type, the speed, and the distance to be transported.

Optical transceivers are thought of as the foundation of a network. In electronic systems and servers, high-speed serial receivers are widely used. There are two independent portions to an optical transceiver: the transmitter and the receiver. A fiber optic cable transmits the optical signal after the electrical signal is converted into an optical signal. An optical signal that passes over the cable is converted back into an electrical signal by the receiver at the other end. These transceivers enable the transmission of data, voice, and video traffic between enterprise networks, from a data center to another, and from bottom to top of a rack, allowing for a greater network at a lower cost. In digital television broadcasts and telephone communications, optical transceivers are also used.

Factors Affecting the Global Optical Transceiver Market

Due to the increase in internet usage, optical transceivers are experiencing steady growth due to the increase in data traffic.

Growth in the optical transceiver market is accelerated by the rise in the number of data centers.

Growth in the market is opportunistic for the market due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which increases demand for advanced network equipment.

It is believed that the expansion of VoIP, LTE, and 5G networks will significantly drive the market for optical transceivers.

The relatively high investment in optical cable networking limits market growth for optical transceivers.

A rise in the adoption of AI and IoT is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Optical Transceiver Market

Globally, the optical transceiver industry has been severely impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak. A slowdown in the semiconductor and electronics industries negatively affected production. There was a shortage of workers in numerous locations around the world. The impact of the covid-19 outbreak on manufacturing capacity because of the lack of workers, raw materials, travel bans, and facility closings have caused a slowdown in the growth of optical transceiver markets in 2020.

Regional Analysis of the Global Optical Transceiver Market

The largest market share was held by North America, with the Asia Pacific coming in second. Technology advancements in North America contribute significantly to the market share it enjoys in optical transceivers. As well, the region’s major companies are playing a very significant role in the market and are investing substantially in research and development.

Key Players in the Global Optical Transceiver Market

Several competitors in the global optical transceiver market are:

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Broadcom Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fujitsu Optical Components Limited

Arista Networks Inc.

Lumentum Operations LLC

Juniper Networks, Inc.

NEC Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report: The Global Optical Transceiver Market

The global optical transceiver market is segmented by Data Rate, Form Factor, Distance, Wavelength, Fiber Type, Connector, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Data Rate

Less than 10 Gbps

10 Gbps to 40 Gbps

41 Gbps to 100 Gbps

More than 100 Gbps

Segmentation based on Form Factor

SFF

SFP

QSFP

CFP

XFP

CXP

Segmentation based on Distance

Less than 1 km

1-10 km

11-100 km

More than 100 km

Segmentation based on Wavelength

850 nm Band

1310 nm Band

1550 nm Band

Others

Segmentation based on Fiber Type

Single Mode Fiber

Multimode Fiber

Segmentation based on Connector

LC Connector

SC Connector

MPO Connector

RJ-45

Segmentation based on Application

Telecommunication

Data Center

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

