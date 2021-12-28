Optical Transceiver Market 2021-2030 Industry Growth, Players Data, Recent Trends, Latest Updates, Business Prospects, Demand, Progression Status, Regional Outlook | CAGR of 14.8%

Report Ocean presents a new report on optical transceiver market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.
The optical transceiver market was valued at $7.15 in 2020. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.
An optical transceiver is a compact, powerful, data-transmitting and receiving device. An optical fiber transmits data in the form of pulses of light in optical communication and networking. Transceivers convert electrical signals into light signals or vice versa, which makes them an essential part of a network. Transceivers for different tasks are available, depending on the data type, the speed, and the distance to be transported.
Optical transceivers are thought of as the foundation of a network. In electronic systems and servers, high-speed serial receivers are widely used. There are two independent portions to an optical transceiver: the transmitter and the receiver. A fiber optic cable transmits the optical signal after the electrical signal is converted into an optical signal. An optical signal that passes over the cable is converted back into an electrical signal by the receiver at the other end. These transceivers enable the transmission of data, voice, and video traffic between enterprise networks, from a data center to another, and from bottom to top of a rack, allowing for a greater network at a lower cost. In digital television broadcasts and telephone communications, optical transceivers are also used.
Factors Affecting the Global Optical Transceiver Market
Due to the increase in internet usage, optical transceivers are experiencing steady growth due to the increase in data traffic.
Growth in the optical transceiver market is accelerated by the rise in the number of data centers.
Growth in the market is opportunistic for the market due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which increases demand for advanced network equipment.
It is believed that the expansion of VoIP, LTE, and 5G networks will significantly drive the market for optical transceivers.
The relatively high investment in optical cable networking limits market growth for optical transceivers.
A rise in the adoption of AI and IoT is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forecast period.
Covid-19 Impact on the Global Optical Transceiver Market
Globally, the optical transceiver industry has been severely impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak. A slowdown in the semiconductor and electronics industries negatively affected production. There was a shortage of workers in numerous locations around the world. The impact of the covid-19 outbreak on manufacturing capacity because of the lack of workers, raw materials, travel bans, and facility closings have caused a slowdown in the growth of optical transceiver markets in 2020.
Regional Analysis of the Global Optical Transceiver Market
The largest market share was held by North America, with the Asia Pacific coming in second. Technology advancements in North America contribute significantly to the market share it enjoys in optical transceivers. As well, the region’s major companies are playing a very significant role in the market and are investing substantially in research and development.
Key Players in the Global Optical Transceiver Market
Several competitors in the global optical transceiver market are:
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
Broadcom Inc.
Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Fujitsu Optical Components Limited
Arista Networks Inc.
Lumentum Operations LLC
Juniper Networks, Inc.
NEC Corporation
ZTE Corporation
Other Prominent Players
Aim of the Report: The Global Optical Transceiver Market
The global optical transceiver market is segmented by Data Rate, Form Factor, Distance, Wavelength, Fiber Type, Connector, Application, and Region.
Segmentation based on Data Rate
Less than 10 Gbps
10 Gbps to 40 Gbps
41 Gbps to 100 Gbps
More than 100 Gbps
Segmentation based on Form Factor
SFF
SFP
QSFP
CFP
XFP
CXP
Segmentation based on Distance
Less than 1 km
1-10 km
11-100 km
More than 100 km
Segmentation based on Wavelength
850 nm Band
1310 nm Band
1550 nm Band
Others
Segmentation based on Fiber Type
Single Mode Fiber
Multimode Fiber
Segmentation based on Connector
LC Connector
SC Connector
MPO Connector
RJ-45
Segmentation based on Application
Telecommunication
Data Center
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?
The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.
Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.
How are the key players in the market assessed?
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.
The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.
The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.
The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.
A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.
