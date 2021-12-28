Mobile Imaging Market 2021-2030 Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Latest Trends, Cost Analysis, Revenue | CAGR Of 6.48%

Report Ocean presents a new report on mobile imaging market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The mobile imaging market was valued at $29,389.1 million in 2020. It is forecast that the global mobile imaging market will grow at a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The use of mobile imaging technology allows for fast, accurate diagnostic services on-site, transforming a traditionally time-consuming and difficult process into one that’s easy, fast, and results in immediate feedback. There is a wide variety of novel uses for mobile imaging, including in cardiology, neurology, and women’s health. A mobile imaging service can provide X-rays for medical facilities, electrocardiograms (EKGs), and ultrasound services for residential and private customers.

Factors Affecting the Global Mobile Imaging Market

Mobile imaging market growth is primarily driven by a rise in chronic diseases like cancer, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular diseases due to an increase in alcohol consumption, unhealthy eating habits, smoking, and increasing awareness about early diagnosis of illnesses.

A pandemic of Covid-19 outbreak, strategic collaborations and acquisitions of key players, and significant development in digital radiology boost market growth.

The costs of maintaining mobile imaging equipment and the difficulty of moving the portable imaging units hinder the market growth.

There is a shortage of qualified radiologists in the medical field, so the market growth is limited.

The strong growth potential of emerging markets offers manufacturers a chance to capitalize.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Mobile Imaging Market

Several global healthcare facilities have been inundated with Covid-19. Some industries, including healthcare, have been forced to halt operations & function temporarily due to the disease. Inversely, due to the rise in prevalence of Covid-19, the demand for mobile imaging services, such as CT scanning and X-ray, has increased considerably due to the growing need for diagnostic tests for Covid-19-positive cases. The mobile imaging market is expected to grow due to the growing demand for these mobile imaging services due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Regional Outlook of the Global Mobile Imaging Market

A robust mobile imaging market exists in Asia-Pacific due to the improvement in healthcare infrastructure, the rise in chronic diseases, the increase in disposable income, and the surge in the geriatric population. Additionally, the growing economies of developing nations, such as India and China, will contribute to the growth of mobile imaging in Asia. Further, the expansion of health and oncology centers backed by government initiatives will enable mobile medical imaging to spread throughout developing regions.

Key Players in the Global Mobile Imaging Market

Several companies that are profiled in the global mobile imaging market include:

Inhealth Group Limited

Alliance Healthcare Services

Accurate Imaging Inc.

Cobalt Health

Trident USA Health Services

Front Mobile Imaging

Interim Diagnostic Imaging Inc.

Insights Health Services Corp.

RadNet Inc.

Atlantic Medical Imaging Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report: The Global Mobile Imaging Market

The global mobile imaging market is segmented by End-User, Service Type, Patient Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

Segmentation based on Service Type

X-Ray

CT Scan

Ultrasound

MRI

Mammography

Nuclear Imaging

Others

Segmentation based on Patient Type

Adult

Pediatrics

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

