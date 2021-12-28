Oxygen Concentrators Market 2021-2030 Comprehensive Growth, Industry, Consumption Analysis by Applications, Future Demand, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends | CAGR of 5.85%

Report Ocean presents a new report on oxygen concentrators market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The oxygen concentrators market was valued at ~$3,200 million in 2020. The global oxygen concentrators market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Clinical and diagnostic uses for oxygen concentrators are common among medical care workers. Oxygen concentrators and compressed oxygen gas cylinders, for example, are significant medical oxygen gas systems that are largely used in homecare settings. These systems are typically used by elderly patients with mobility challenges and a need for a steady oxygen supply.

In certain chronic medical conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), emphysema, and chronic bronchitis caused by smoking, additional oxygen is usually necessary to maintain adequate oxygen levels. There are also many types of oxygen systems available that deliver controlled amounts of oxygen to patients. In addition, medical oxygen gas is high-purity oxygen used to help cure disease in humans.

Factors Affecting the Global Oxygen Concentrators Market

A growing number of people are being exposed to environmental pollution on a daily basis.

The increase in the number of people who are susceptible to indoor air pollution, and a rise in smokers, have also contributed to the growth of this industry.

Oxygen concentrators are expensive and regulated in a way that is preventing their growth.

Growth opportunities exist for the oxygen concentrator market from emerging markets and growing geriatric populations in the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Oxygen Concentrators Market

Covid-19 prevalence is increasing worldwide, along with the prevalence of chronic diseases. During the Covid-19 pandemic, governments worldwide prioritized optimal use of the medical infrastructure. Additionally, both import and domestic manufacture of medical oxygen gas should be closely monitored to ensure uninterrupted supply to designated Covid-19 hospitals identified by the local administration.

Regional Analysis of the Global Oxygen Concentrators Market

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that an analysis of severe respiratory illnesses, such as Covid-19, in the U.S. would result in the need for more than seven billion respirators. This need can be met by medical devices, including oxygen cylinders. It is the major contributor to the growth of the North American market for oxygen concentrators.

Due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, infectious diseases, and heart disease, Asia-Pacific is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In addition, an increase in the number of hospitals equipped with advanced medical facilities contributes to the region’s strong growth.

Key Players in the Global Oxygen Concentrators Market

The major competitors in the global oxygen concentrators market include:

Inogen, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

Chart Industries, Inc. (AirSep)

Supera Anesthesia Innovations

Nidek Medical

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

O2 Concepts

Teijin Limited

GCE Group

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report: The Global Oxygen Concentrators Market

The global oxygen concentrators market is segmented by End-User, Technology, Product, and Region.

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospital

Home Healthcare

Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Physician Offices

Segmentation based on Technology

Pulse Flow

Continuous Flow

Segmentation based on Product

Portable

Fixed

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

