Surgical Drains Market 2021-2030 Industry Demand, Share Evaluation, Prominent Players Strategies, and Recovery, Upcoming Investments | CAGR of 3.8%

Report Ocean presents a new report on surgical drains market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The surgical drains market was valued at ~$2043 million in 2020. The global surgical drains market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

A surgical drain enables the removal of fluid or gas from a wound or cavity in the body. A post-operative drain is used to remove fluid, pus, and blood from a surgery patient who has been given anesthesia. The drain allows these substances to be removed from the body, preventing them from gathering. Drains help speed up the healing process after a localized infection or insert them into cysts and seromas to remove tissues and fluids collected there. In addition to drains, fluid buildup within obstructed organs may also require drainage. Drains are made of substances such as latex or plastic and are used for many types of surgery such as breast surgery (to reduce blood and lymph collection), orthopedic surgery (associated with more blood loss), and chest surgery (to prevent tamponade and the associated risks).

Factors Affecting the Global Surgical Drain Market

Growth in the surgical drain market is also driven by an increase in chronic diseases and surgeries. These devices are also being used in various applications, which has contributed to the market’s growth.

Growing geriatric populations, technological advances in surgical drains, and manufacturers’ focus on introducing advanced, innovative ones are factors driving the growth of the surgical drains market.

The proliferation of minimally invasive medical procedures, complications associated with their use, and a rising risk of infections are likely to hamper market growth during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Surgical Drain Market

The outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020 had a significant impact on the market.

The reason for this is the delays seen in multiple elective surgical procedures. A high-risk area for the spread of the Covid-19 infection is in the healthcare settings where these surgical procedures are performed.

During this time of the pandemic, cleaning the operating rooms has become a recurring issue. Complications in the planned surgeries may prolong the time for the patient to receive guidance from the surgeon and may also increase the rate of re-admissions, thus increasing the pressure on the patients’ out-of-pocket expenses.

The operating environment is also expected to hamper growth as it creates more risks for the surgeons to contract infections.

In the forecast period, guidelines tailored to each specialty are expected to minimize the ramifications of the pandemic by providing safe and effective surgical care.

Regional Analysis of the Global Surgical Drain Market

In 2020, North America dominated the surgical drain market, primarily due to its established healthcare infrastructure and government regulations that drive the market. Due to a large number of healthcare com­panies investing heavily in the Asia-Pacific region, the region is expected to register the highest CAGR.

Key Competitors in the Global Surgical Drain Market

Several prominent companies in the Global Surgical Drain Market include:

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Inc)

Cardinal Health Inc

Medtronic Plc

ConvaTec Group Plc

Becton, Dickinson, and Company (C.R. BARD, INC.)

Medline Industries Inc

B Braun Melensung AG

Redax S.P.A

Stryker Corporation, Inc

Other Companies

Aim of the Report: The Global Surgical Drain Market

The global surgical drain market is segmented by End-User, Product, Type, Condition, and Region.

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Clinics & Centers

Segmentation based on Product

Open Surgical Drainage System

Closed Surgical Drainage System

Segmentation based on Type

Active Drains

Passive Drains

Segmentation based on Condition

General Surgery

Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Obstetric/Gynecological Surgery

Other Surgeries

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

