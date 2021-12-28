3D Printing Materials Market CAGR of 18.3% 2021 | Worldwide Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players by Report ocean

3D printing is a machine-based process in which three-dimensional solid objects are made via a computer containing blueprints or digital files of the object. This is a revolutionary method that utilizes inkjet technology to save time and money by eliminating the need to design, print, and assemble different parts. 3D printing materials are used to manufacture solid objects.

These materials are of different types such as plastics, metal, ceramics, and other materials. They are used by designers, engineers, architects, surgeons, and other professionals to make representative models for clients and students. As per Allied Market Research, the global demand for 3D printing materials was valued at $578 million in 2015 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period to reach $1,871 million in 2022.

Currently, North America is the largest market for 3D printing materials in terms of demand, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. In Asia-Pacific, Japan is the largest market whereas in Europe, Germany holds the largest share. In the coming years Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly due to developments in emerging countries such as China, India, Korea, and others.

The 3D printing materials market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future due to rapidly growing industries such as aerospace and defense, healthcare, and automotive. Metal materials are expected to dominate the market in terms of growth rate during the forecast period. However, high cost associated with the techniques and materials is expected to restrict the market growth.

The report segments the 3D printing materials by type, form, end-user industry, and geography. On the basis of type, it is divided into polymers, metals, ceramics, and others. According to form, it is diversified into powder, filament, and liquid. On account of end-user industry, the 3D printing material market is distributed into automotive, consumer products, healthcare, aerospace and defense, industrial, personal/prosumer, education and research, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa).

Recent development in the 3D printing material market include release of Ultimaker CPE, Ultimaker PC, Ultimaker Nylon, and Ultimaker TPU 95A (3D printing materials) by Ultimaker, a Netherlands-headquartered company in September, 2016. Similarly, at the same time, Nexeo Solutions, a U.S. based company, launched Nexeo3D, a german language based ecommerce website to mark its entry into 3D printing material market.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global 3D printing material market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2014 and 2022.

Geographically, the 3D printing material market is analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. It also includes country analysis of major countries in each geographic region.

This study evaluates competitive landscape and value chain to interpret the competitive environment across various geographies.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global 3D printing material market is provided.

Exhaustive analysis of the global 3D printing material market by type predicts the major material used currently along with the ones that would gain prominence in the future.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the framework.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global 3D Printing Materials Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading 3D Printing Materials Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENT:

The 3D Printing Materials Market is segmented as below:

By Material

Polymers

ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene)

PLA (Polylactic Acid)

Photopolymers

Nylon

Others

Metal

Steel

Titanium

Aluminium

Others

Ceramics

Silica Sand

Glass

Gypsum

Others

Dendrimers

Laywood

Paper

Others

By Form

Powder

Filament

Liquid

By End-User Industries

Consumer Products

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Healthcare

Education & Research

Personal/prosumer

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Players profiled

3D Systems Corp.

Arcam AB

The Arkema Group

Royal DSM N.V.

Exone GmbH

Stratasys Ltd.

CRP Group

Envisiontec GmbH

EOS GmbH

LPW Technology Ltd.

Other major players in the industry includes

Advanc3d Materials

Advanced Powders and Coatings

Cookson Precious Metals

Exceltec

Formlabs

Toner Plastic

TLC Korea

Taulman 3D

Maker Juice

Legor Group

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

