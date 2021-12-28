PVDF Resin Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape | by Report Ocean

Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), also known as polyvinylidene difluoride, is an engineering plastic that belongs to the family of semi-crystalline fluoropolymers. It is a highly non-reactive fluoropolymer produced by the polymerization of vinylidene difluoride (VDF).

PVDF is employed in applications involving high resistance, strength, and purity to acids, bases, solvents, and heat. It is also used as an important ingredient in high-end coatings for metal roofing in both, residential and commercial applications. PVDF membranes are widely used for immobilizing proteins owing to their affinity towards amino acids. Moreover, PVDF finds extensive use as sheets, films, tubes, and coatings in various end-user industries such as chemical processing, oil & gas, construction, and electrical & electronics.

Global PVDF market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2016 to 2022, and reach $1,490 million by 2022 from $901 million in 2015.

The world demand for PVDF resin has witnessed a noticeable growth over the past few years and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period, owing to increase in demand in numerous applications and government support for R&D to find new commercial avenues. Rise in demand for lithium-ion batteries, photovoltaic films, and coatings is anticipated influence the market growth. PVDF has high demand in Europe, U.S., and other emerging economies such as China, India, and others. However, the increase in use of substitutes is expected to hamper the market growth.

The report segments the world PVDF resin market on the basis of end-user industry, type of crystalline phase, and geography. On the basis of end-user industry, it is divided into chemical processing, electrical & electronics, construction, automotive & transportation, new energies, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals & biomedical, and others. Based on type of crystalline phase, the market is segmented into alpha-, beta-, gamma- and delta-phase.

The demand for beta-phase PVDF resin is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period owing to the superior piezoelectric properties. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is expected to be the largest region, both in terms of value and volume, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe over the forecast period.

Major players in the world PVDF resin market focus on expanding their geographical presence and broaden their product portfolio by means of significant investments, mergers and collaborations in emerging economies. For instance, major companies such as Arkema S.A. have made significant investments for the expansion of PVDF polymer capacity in emerging economies such as China to meet the rapidly growing demand for PVDF resins. The company is also focused on expanding its portfolio of PVDF resin material in Brazil with the expansion of their coatings production capacity. This strategic investment would help the company offer diversified, more domestically produced additives, and waterborne emulsions, which are substantially taxed as imports in Brazil.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players in the report are:

Arkema S.A.

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Dyneon GmbH & Co. KG

Kureha Corporation

Solvay S.A.

Shanghai 3F New Material Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Ofluorine Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Fotech International Co., Ltd.

Zhuzhou Hongda Polymer Materials Co., Ltd.

RTP Company, Inc.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

The study provides an in-depth quantitative analysis of the world PVDF resin market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides the quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2022 to identify the prevailing market opportunities to capitalize on.

Extensive analysis of application forecasts the various types of PVDF resin that can be used in different end-user applications.

Competitive analysis highlights the business practices followed by leading players across various regions.

An in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments that affect the market behavior.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographic regions are provided that determines the prevailing opportunities there.

Analysis of key market players and their strategies are discussed to identify the competitive outlook.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global chemical market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENT:

The world PVDF resin market is segmented based on type of crystalline phase, end-user industry, and geography.

By Type of Crystalline Phase

Alpha

Beta

Gamma

Delta

By End-user Industry

Chemical Processing

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

New Energies

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals & Biomedical

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexic

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Other players in the value chain include

Quadrant Engineering Plastics Products Inc.

Norton Performance Plastics

Elf Atochem

Ausimont

Rhodia Solvay Group

SABIC

