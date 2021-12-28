Silicone Oil Market 2021 to Showing Impressive Growth by | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis | by Report Ocean

Silicone oil, also known as polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS), is a nonflammable, tasteless, nontoxic, and odorless liquid polymerized siloxane comprising organic acid chains. It is used across various end user industries due to its high temperature stability, hydrophobicity, anti-shearing capability, excellent water & temperature resistance, good dielectric properties, and durability.

It is an important tool in vitreoretinal surgery as it possesses the ability to remove aqueous humor from the surface of retina while maintaining the adhesion amid the retinal pigment epithelium and retina. Furthermore, it is used as a molding release agent for plastic and rubber products in the automotive industry since it’s non-adhesive to plastics, metals, and rubbers. Global silicone oil market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2016 to 2022 to reach $2,557 million by 2022 from $1,865 million in 2015.

Surge in demand for from emerging economies, growth in industrialization, and proliferation in applications fueled the market growth for silicone oil industry. Silicone oil has replaced hydrocarbon-based products in various industrial applications owing to its thermal stability. Asia-Pacific was the leading region and is expected to register substantial growth due to increase in demand for personal care products from emerging markets, such as China and India; as well as rapid industrialization and rise in living standards. Moreover, the aforementioned factors are also expected to provide high potential for growth and development of silicone oil market. However, high manufacturing cost of silicone oil as compared to hydrocarbon oils limit its market growth.

The report segments the silicone oil market on the basis of end user, application, and geography. By end user, it is classified into chemical, construction, personal care, textile, electronics, automotive, medical, and others, which includes, aerospace, pulp & paper, and food & beverages. Based on application, it is sub-divided into sealant, skin & hair care, textile coating, detergent, chemical intermediate, anti-foam agent, release agent, and others. The “others” category comprises water repellent, lubricant, and hydraulic oil. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Silicone Oil Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Silicone Oil Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By End User

Chemical

Construction

Personal Care

Textile

Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Others (Aerospace, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverages)

By Application

Sealant

Skin and Hair Care

Textile Coating

Detergent

Chemical Intermediate

Anti-Foam Agent

Release Agent

Others (Water Repellent, Lubricant, Hydraulic Oil)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Others

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Others

LAMEA

South Africa

Brazil

Turkey

Other

Major players operating in this market are:

Wacker Chemie A.G. (Germany)

Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.)

Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (U.S.)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Bluestar Silicones International Co., Ltd.(France)

ACC Silicones Ltd. (UK)

BRB International B.V. (Europe)

Siltech Corporation (Canada)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (U.S.)

Other important companies from value chain are (Companies mentioned above are not profiled in the report and can be profiled upon client request):

Clearco Products Co., Inc. (U.S.)

CES Silicones (Belgium)

Anhui Youcheng Siliconeoil Co., Ltd. (China)

Haynes Manufacturing Company (U.S.)

KB RollerTech Kopierwalzen GmbH (Germany)

Fisher Scientific International, Inc. (U.S.)

SYNCO Chemical Corporation (U.S.)

Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India)

MR Silicone Industries (India)

KCC Silicone Corporation (U.S.)

Lubriplate Lubricants Co. (U.S.)

Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc. (Canada)

Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc.(Canada)

Terra Silicon & Chemical Industry (Turkey)

Zhejiang Sucon Silicone Co., Ltd. (China)

Chem Cycle Bitterfeld GmbH (Germany)

Guangzhou Yinghui Trading Co., Ltd (China)

H. N. K. Silicone Enterprise (India)

Iota Silicone Oil (Anhui) Co.,Ltd. (China)

Esco Products, Inc. (U.S.)

