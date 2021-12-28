Pigments Market Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast | by Report ocean

Pigments are black, white, or colored, organic or inorganic insoluble solids, which are unaffected physically or chemically by the substrate in which they are incorporated. Incorporation is done by dispersing them on the substrate. Pigments alter the color of the reflected or transmitted light by selective absorption, and also impart color to the medium in which they are dispersed.
The world pigments market is anticipated to reach $26,598 million by 2022 compared to $20,023 million in 2015 growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.
It is segmented based on product type, application, color index, and geography. The rise in construction activities, infrastructural development, automotive, and consumer goods sector has resulted in the increased demand for decorative paints and coatings, which boosts the demand for pigments in the paints & coating industry.
In addition, pigments have gained increased adoption in the plastic industry owing to the rise in consumption of plastics in end-user industries such as automobile and construction sectors. In terms of applications, the market is categorized as paints & coatings, printings inks, plastics, construction materials, and others. The global pigments market is on a continuous rise due to growth in paints & coatings industry in developing countries such China, India, and Brazil.
Based on the product type, pigments are segmented as organic, inorganic, and specialty. Inorganic pigments dominated the global pigments market in 2015, owing to their advantages such as high heat and weather resistance, flame retardance, high light fastness, and antistatic benefits.
Based on the color index, pigments are segmented as red, orange, yellow, blue, green, brown, and others. Color index classification system was introduced to nomenclate the pigment names that are derived from the chemical structures of the pigments.
Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific led the market in 2015, and is anticipated to maintain this trend during the forecast period, due to the increase in demand for pigments in construction sector. Moreover, the rise in per capita plastic consumption in emerging economies of China and India is projected to drive the demand for pigments in the plastic industry in Asia-Pacific.
The companies profiled in the report include:
The Shepherd Color Company
Clariant International Ltd.
Huntsman Corporation
DIC Corporation
ECKART GmbH
BASF SE
Cabot Corporation
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.
Heubach GmbH
Ferro Corporation
KEY MARKET BENEFITS:
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the world pigments market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and the probable investment pockets.
It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022 to assist the stakeholder to understand the market scenario.
In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the consumption of pigments in different applications across various industries.
Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by key business players across the geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.
Key players are profiled along with the strategies and developments, which portrays the competitive market outlook.
COVID-19 Impact
The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global chemical market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.
The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
Global Pigments Market is segmented as:
BY APPLICATION
Paints &Coatings
Printing Inks
Plastics
Construction Materials
Others
BY PRODUCT TYPE
Organic Pigments
Azo Pigments
Phthalocyanine Pigment
Quinacridone Pigment
Other Organic Pigments
Inorganic Pigments
Titanium Dioxide
Iron Oxide
Cadmium Pigment
Carbon Black
Chromium Oxide
Complex Inorganic
Other Inorganic Pigment
Specialty Pigments
Classic Organic Pigments
Metallic Pigments
High-Performance Pigments
Light Interference Pigments
Fluorescent Pigment
Luminescent Pigments
Thermo-chromic Pigments
BY COLOR INDEX
Red
Blue
Green
Orange
Yellow
Brown
Others
BY GEOGRAPHY
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Turkey
Africa
Rest of LAMEA
OTHER KEY PLAYERS IN THE MARKET VALUE CHAIN INCLUDE
CPS Color AG
Kronos Worldwide Inc.
LANXESS AG
Cristal
Tronox Ltd.
Lonsen
RIKA Technology Co., Ltd.
Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg., Co., Ltd.
Toyo Ink Mfg. Co. Ltd.
