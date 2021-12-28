Industrial Explosives Market 2021 – Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry | by Report Ocean

Industrial explosives are generally high hazard blasting agents usually used for quarrying, mining, and construction activities. As industrial explosives yield higher torque, they are widely used by tunnelling companies across the globe. Industrial explosives are either deflagrated or detonated. Deflagration of industrial explosives refers to the explosion caused due to a flame, whereas detonation is caused due to an explosive shock wave traversing through the explosive.

After explosion, industrial explosives produce a strong torque accompanied by heat, light, sound, and pressure. Explosives that detonate are called high explosives, whereas explosives that are deflagrated are known as blasting agents or low explosives. Industrial explosives possess various properties such as toxicity, volatility, high density, brisance, stability, and sensitivity among others.

The market for industrial explosives has considerably increased in the recent past, due to increasing government initiatives to tap rich mineral resources present deep inside the earth as well as growing mining and construction activities. The world industrial explosives market is expected to reach a market value of $15,888 million by 2022 from $10,180 million in 2015, registering a CAGR of 6.7% during 2016-2022.

There is an increase in the demand for industrial explosives especially blasting agents such as ANFO, emulsions, and slurries coupled with upsurge in the use of explosives as an alternative to mechanical machines used in tunnelling and construction activities. These factors are in turn expected to drive the growth of the world industrial explosives market. Moreover, increase in the extraction activities of minerals from the earth’s crust is another major factor driving the market.

Furthermore, increase in per-capita disposable income is a key element driving the demand for precious metals such as gold and silver, the extraction of which involves intense mining; thereby fuelling the overall demand for industrial explosives across the globe. Rising demand for earth minerals, such as bauxite, iron ore, and coal from various industries such as automotive, thermal, and chemicals coupled with increasing inclination of construction professionals towards the use of industrial explosives to save time and labour costs fuels the growth of the world industrial explosives market.

However, fluctuating prices of ammonia, high initial costs required for manufacturing industrial explosives along with stringent regulations on the storage and transportation of industrial explosives are some of the key factors hampering the growth of the market.

The world industrial explosives market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use industry, and geography. Based on type, the market is classified into high explosives and blasting agents. Blasting agents segment is further sub-segmented into ANFO, emulsions and others. The blasting agents segment dominated the world industrial explosives market in 2014, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. The high explosives segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific occupied more than 40% of the total revenue share in 2015, followed by North America and Europe.

Top players in the market invest huge capital in R&D activities to develop enhanced products to cater to the current demand. Major players in the industrial explosives market are

AEL Mining Services

Orica Ltd.

EXSA S.A.,

Enaex S.A.,

MAXAM Corp.,

Austin Powder Company,

Hubei Kailong Chemical Group Co., Ltd,

Solar Industries India Limited,

Dyno Nobel and

Davey Bickford

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Industrial Explosives Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Industrial Explosives Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Explosive Type

High Explosives

Blasting Agents

ANFO

Emulsions

Others (Slurries and Water Gels)

By End-use Industry

Mining

Metal Mining

Non-metal Mining

Quarrying

Construction

Others (Seismic Wave Generation and Oil Fields)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Russia

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

UAE

Chile

Brazil

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Keltec Energies

IBP Co.

Tamilnadu Ind.

Economic Explosives

Noble Explochem

IDL

Initiating Explosives Sys

Accurate Energetic Systems, LLC.

Baker Hughes

Detotec North America Inc.

Dyna Energetics US, Inc.

General Dynamics Ordnance & Tactical Systems

Geodynamics Inc.

Hunting Titan

Hilltop Energy

MP Associates Inc.

Nelson Brothers LLC

Nobel Insurance Services

Safety Consulting Engineers Inc.

Teledyne Risi Inc.

