Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market Share, Scope, Stake, Trends, Industry Size, Sales & Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Demand with Competitive Landscape | by Report ocean

Cleanroom is typically an aseptic environment or an environment wherein strict limitations and control is maintained for particulate matter, contaminants and pollutants. Maintenance of aseptic and contaminant-free environment is a core regulatory and mandatory requirement for industries such as pharmaceutical, semiconductor, medical devices, and food.

Cleanroom disposable gloves are primarily used in these industries as the protection tool to avoid cross contamination of the manufactured products. These gloves are manufactured from various materials such as natural rubber/latex, nitrile, vinyl, and neoprene.

Cleanroom disposable gloves are specially designed to suit the standard operating procedures (SOPs) mandated and regulatory cleanroom apparel standards. The cleanroom gloves offer benefits such as high tactile sensitivity, diverse lengths that include rolled cuffs, and high thickness. Natural rubber cleanroom disposable gloves are widely used in the market, as they are the most-conventional and provide highest level of comfort and ergonomic fit.

The European cleanroom disposable gloves market was valued at $180 million in 2015 and is estimated to reach $318 million by 2022. A large base of customers (pharmaceutical industry, medical devices industries and semiconductors industry), mandatory imposition of cleanroom regulations, development of cleanroom-customized variants of gloves and rapid increase in cleanroom spaces are driving the growth of the European cleanroom disposable gloves market. However, deployment of industrial robots in semiconductor industries could hinder the market growth.

The European cleanroom disposable gloves market studied in this report is segmented by type of material, end user, and country. Based on types of material, it is sub segmented into natural rubber gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene gloves, and others. Based on end user, it is categorized into aerospace, disk drives, flat panels, food, hospitals, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and other industries. The market by country is segmented into Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENT:

By Material Type

Natural Rubber Gloves

Nitrile Gloves

Vinyl Gloves

Neoprene Gloves

Others

By End User

Aerospace Industry

Disk Drives Industry

Flat Panels Industry

Food Industry

Hospitals

Medical Devices Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Semiconductors Industry

Other Industries

By Country

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

KEY PLAYERS

Ansell Healthcare

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Kossan Rubber Industries Ltd.

Rubberex Corporation Berhad

Top Glove Corporation Berhad

Adventa Berhad

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Dynarex Corporation

Semperit AG Holding

Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Dia Rubber Co. Ltd.

Asiatic Fiber Corporation

Woojin ACT Co. Ltd.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Riverstone Holdings Ltd.

Careplus Group Berhad

UG Healthcare Corporation

Nitritex Limited

Valutek

Jiujiang Haorui Industry & Trade Co. Ltd.

