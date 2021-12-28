Lightweight Materials Market Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Industry Outlook, Business Growth, Report Latest Research, Business Analysis | by Report Ocean

Lightweight materials comprise highly permeable materials with minimal weight, generally lightweight steel, magnesium, aluminum, and composites, and are generally used in weight reduction of various automobiles, aircrafts, and windmills without altering the strength of the overall structure. High strength steel has high level of weight reduction properties, as these materials reduce the overall weight of the structure without hampering the overall strength, making it feasible for automobiles.

The market for lightweight materials has considerably increased in the recent past, due to increase in consumer inclination towards fuel efficient vehicles and increase in government investments in electricity generation by integrating renewable sources of energy, such as wind energy and hydroelectric energy, wherein lightweight materials are used in windmill blades and turbines. The world lightweight materials market is expected to reach a market value of $196,299 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 4.2% between 2016 to 2022.

Increase in penetration of lightweight components to fuel the market as well as rise in production of aircraft modules to uplift the demand for advanced composites and other lightweight materials drive the lightweight materials market. Moreover, increase in usage of lightweight materials in windmill blades and turbines and other industrial and packaging goods is another key factor that drives the growth of the overall market. Challenges faced by this industry are rapid fluctuations in raw material prices coupled with high cost of carbon fiber that restrict the usage in manufacturing of automotive components.

The world lightweight materials market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is classified into metal alloys, composites, and polymers, and others. The metal alloys segment dominated the world lightweight materials market in 2014, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. The composites and polymers segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific occupied more than 35% of the total revenue share in 2015, followed by Europe and North America.

Top players in the market invest huge capital in R&D activities to develop enhanced products to cater to the current demand. Major players in the lightweight materials market are

E.I DuPont de Nemours and Company

Cytec Industries Inc.

ExxonMobil Corporation

SABIC

Bayer AG

Toray Industries Inc.

Novelis Inc.

ArcelorMittal SA

PPG Industries Inc.

Alcoa Inc.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Lightweight Materials Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Lightweight Materials Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Metal Alloys

Aluminum

Steel

Magnesium

Titanium

Composites and Polymers

Others (Ceramic and Fiberglass)

By Application

Automotive

Aerospace and Wind

Others (Transportation, Packaging, and Other Engineered Goods)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

Germany

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of APAC

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Company Profiles

E.I DuPont de Nemours and Company

Cytec Industries Inc.

ExxonMobil Corporation

SABIC

Bayer AG

Toray Industries Inc.

Novelis Inc.

ArcelorMittal SA

PPG Industries Inc.

Alcoa Inc.

Other players in the value chain include

ThyssenKrupp AG

Henkel Corporation

Owens Corning Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Hexcel Corporation

SGL Group

Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

Zoltek Companies Inc

UC Rusal

Aluminium Corporation of China

Rio Tinto Alcan Inc.

China Hongqiao Group Ltd.

Kaiser Aluminium

US Magnesium LLC

A&S Magnesium Inc.

