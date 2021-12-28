Nano Zinc Oxide Market CAGR of 20.4% 2021 Global Industry Insights by Global Share, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis, Segments, Prime Players, Drivers, Growth Factor and Foreseen

Nano zinc oxide is the transparent, non-toxic, and chemically stable nanoparticle generally available in the market as powder or dispersions. Some of the specialties of the material are its anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, anti-corrosion, catalytic, and UV filtering properties. It is majorly incorporated to filter harmful UV-A & UV-B rays of the sun.

The various applications of nano zinc oxide are sunscreens, anti-microbials, conductive thin-films in blue laser diodes, solar cells, LCDs, protective coatings (clear varnishes for wood products & furniture), transparent plastics & plastic films (plastic glasses), capacitors, varistors, photoprinting, and electrophotography. In sunscreens, the zinc oxide particles are generally used with coatings of silicon or aluminum oxide and in the range of 20 to 60 nm.

As per Report Ocean, the global demand for nano zinc oxide was valued at $2,099 million in 2015 and is expected to expand with a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period to reach a value of $7,677 million in 2022.

The nano zinc oxide market is currently in its developing stage as it is being used in several industries and various researches are going on to find its new application. The global nano zinc market is expected to register significant growth in the forecast period with Asia-Pacific as the major revenue generating region. The factors that drive the market are growth in demand for UV-A & UV-B filters in cosmetics, increase in demand in anti-microbial coatings, and recent approval for use of nano zinc oxide by EC. However, the toxic effect of the material when deposited in high amount may restrict its market growth. The increase in disposable income of emerging economies and expanding market of paints, coatings & cosmetics are projected to provide substantial opportunities to the industry player across the value chain.

The report segments the nano zinc oxide market on the basis of application and geography. Based on application, the market is segmented into paints & coatings, cosmetics, and others. Geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Recent advancements in the nano zinc oxide market majorly includes research and development activities towards finding new commercial avenues. It is now used in LEDs and blue LEDs along with solar cells. Over the years it has also been found that they are well-suited for electronic applications such as capacitors, varistors, photoprinting, and electrophotography owing to extremely low levels of heavy metal impurities.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Advanced Nano Technologies Limited, BYK Additives & Instruments, Elementis Specialties, Inc., Grillo-Werke AG, Hakusui Tech Co., Ltd., Nanophase Technology Corporation, Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Showa Denko, Umicore, and Weifang Longda Zinc Industry, Co., Ltd. is also provided in the report.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current as well as emerging market trends and dynamics in the global nano zinc oxide market.

Geographically, the nano zinc oxide market is analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with analysis of major countries in each region.

In this study, evaluating competitive landscape and value chain is taken into account to understand the competitive environment across geographies.

The report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2014 to 2022, which identifies the prevailing market opportunities.

The report analyses current trends and future market potential, from 2014 to 2022, in terms of revenue and volume.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Nano Zinc Oxide Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Nano Zinc Oxide Market including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENT:

The World Nano Zinc Oxide Market is segmented as below:

By Application

Paints & Coatings

Cosmetics

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Players

Advanced Nano Technologies Limited

BYK Additives & Instruments

Elementis Specialties

Grillo Zinkoxid GmbH

Hakusuitech Co., Ltd.

Nanophase Technology Corporation

Sakai Chemical

Showa Denko

Umicore

Weifang Longda Zinc Industry, Co., Ltd.

Other major players in the industry are

American Elements

Nano Labs

US Research Nanomaterials, Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

Micronisers Pty Ltd.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

