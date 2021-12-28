Coating Additives Market Trends Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application Revenue, Gross Margin Forecast Analysis

Coating additives are added to paints and coatings to improve their quality, impact resistance, viscosity, and surface effectiveness. These coating additives also improve the dispersion of solids, wetting, foam-reduction, anti-catering, gloss control, anti-chipping and UV protection, of the coatings.

Polymers, silicates, chemicals, and various gases are used as additives in coatings to augment the properties of coating and paints. In 2015, the global coatings additives market was valued at $6,520 million and is expected to reach $11,020 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The world coating additives market is anticipated to register substantial growth in the near future owing to increase in demand from various sectors such as architectural, industrial, automotive, wood & furniture, & others. Growth in demand for multifunctional additives, strict environmental regulations, and increase in awareness among users and formulators about the benefits of coating additives are the major factors that drive the market of coating additives across the globe.

Rise in automotive and construction industries is expected to drive the coating additives market during the forecast period. As the industrial discharges or solid wastes of paint and coatings materials interfere with the local sanitary sewers that lead to the discharge of pollutants into local waterways. This may hinder the growth of the coating additives market because of rise in environmental concern.

The report segments the coating additives market based on formulation, end user, and geography. On the basis of formulation, the market is segmented into water based, solvent based, powder based, radiation curable, and solvent less. Demand for water-borne coating additives formulations has increased tremendously in the recent past year due to their low volatile organic compound (VOC) content. On the basis of end-user, the market is divided into architectural, industrial, automotive, wood & furniture, and others.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2015, Asia-Pacific occupied the largest share in the global coating additives market, followed by North America and Europe. Improvement in economies and increased demand from automotive, building, and construction industry drives the coating additives market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The key players profiled in the report include AkzoNobel N.V., Arkema SA, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, BYK-Chemie GmbH, The DOW Chemical Company, Solvay, Evonik Industries AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., and Eastman Chemical Company. The vast product portfolio of coating additives and strong distribution network characterize the market dominance of these companies.

Other companies in this market include Elementis PLC, The Lubrizol Corporation, Michelman, Inc., Croda International Plc, and Cytec Industries Inc.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Coating Additives Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Coating Additives Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Key Market Segments

The World Coating Additives Market is segmented as:

By Formulation

Water Based

Solvent Based

Powder Based

Radiation Curable

Solvent Less

By End User

Architectural

Industrial

Automotive

Wood & Furniture

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Africa

Rest of LAMEA

COMPANY PROFILES:

AkzoNobel N.V.

Arkema SA

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

BYK-Chemie GmbH

The DOW Chemical Company

Solvay

Evonik Industries AG

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

OTHER COMPANIES ACTIVE IN VALUE CHAIN INCLUDE:

Elementis PLC

The Lubrizol Corporation

Michelman, Inc.

Croda International Plc

Cytec Industries Inc.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

